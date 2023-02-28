Is Florida Getting More Culver's Fast Food Restaurants and Buc-ee's Gas Stations?

In the last couple of years, Florida has grown dramatically. Its population has grown so much that census data indicates it's currently the fastest-growing state in America. And according to Florida Trend, Florida is projected to gain 2.5 million more residents by 2030.

So it makes sense that businesses would be attracted to expanding into Florida to take advantage of all of that growth. There have been rumors that two popular franchises - Culver's fast food restaurants and Buc-ee's gas stations - would soon be adding more stores to the sunshine state. Based on recent data, it appears that these rumors could be true, as follows:

Culver's: This is a fast food restaurant that is known for its "ButterBurgerr" where the butter is melted on the bun. They're also known for their fried cheese curds, custard, and homemade root beer. And they proudly admit they're the slowest fast food option around because each order is only cooked once placed so that everything is fresh.

There are currently nearly 100 Culver's stores in Florida, with many of them concentrated on Florida's west coast and in central Florida in cities like Tampa, Lakeland, Sarasota, Naples, and Bradenton.

There are also stores in Margate and Jupiter.

It appears that new Florida stores are on the way in Cooper City and Tamarac in south Florida, and in Lakeland, Lutz, and Brooksville in the more central areas of the state.

Reviews for Florida Culver's are generally positive. However, the food that is mentioned repeatedly isn't the ButterBurgers, it is the custard. And reviewers repeatedly mentioned the cleanliness of the store, the customer service, and the friendliness of the employees.

Buc-ee's: You'd be forgiven if you weren't aware of the hype surrounding Buc-ee's gas stations because there are currently only two Buc-ee's locations in Florida - one in St. Augustine and another in Daytona Beach.

What is the hype surrounding a gas station? The brand is known for its cheap gas, customer service, clean restrooms, and decadent snacks such as its beaver nuggets (caramel corn,) fudge, pecan pie, beef jerky, and barbecue.

Its cute mascot appeals to children, and it sells merchandise showing the mascot's likeness. The stations are typically quite large - some over 60,000 square feet.

Florida appears getting a new Buc-ee's in Ocala, near County Road 326 and I-75.

Florida reviewers gave Buc-ee's high marks, with one reviewer saying it felt like a Costco because of the size. Others said to give yourself plenty of time to see everything. Some reviewers were surprised that despite the fact that the store was very crowded with many people, lines moved quickly because of the efficiency of the staff. The barbecue appeared to be the food that earned the highest reviews, at least in Florida.