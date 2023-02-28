Have You Seen the "Jesus Lizard" in Florida? If So, Scientists at the University of Florida Want You to Report It

If you live in Florida, you likely already know that the sunshine state is home to many different types of lizards. Unfortunately, some of them are invasive, with examples being the green iguana, the veiled chameleon, and the curly-tailed lizard, to name just a few.

Scientists at the University of Florida are trying to gather information to prevent another species - the brown basilisk otherwise known as the "Jesus Lizard" - from potentially becoming invasive as well.

What is the "Jesus Lizard" and What Does it Look Like?: The lizard in question is mostly known as the brown basilisk. It is nicknamed the "Jesus lizard" because it appears to walk on water when escaping its prey.

The basilisk belongs to the Corytophanidae family, which is sometimes called helmeted due to its distinct head crests. The lizards are typically brown or dark olive, and an easy way to identify them is to look for the yellow or cream-colored stripe on each side of their body. Adult brown basilisk are around 4.5 to 6.5 inches long.

Here is a video from UF where you can see one of them in the wild:

How Did the Brown Basilisks Make Their Way to Florida?: These lizards are non native to Florida. They're native to Central and South America. So how did they make it to the sunshine state? It's believed that they were brought to Florida and sold as exotic pets, where some of them escaped into the wild.

Why are Scientists Concerned and Asking the Public for Help?: Although the University of Florida is not currently calling the lizards invasive, it is urging early detection to "prevent invasive spread." Although UF doesn't currently know how the basilisks are impacting the state, brown basilisks have been identified as species that may serve as hosts for West Nile virus.

Where in Florida Have The Lizards Been Seen?: UF scientists suspect that the lizards are thriving in south and central Florida, since they've been seen in larger numbers from Key West to Gainesville.

However, scientists believe that the population is possibly spreading, so they are particularly interested in the area between Orlando and Palm Beach county. (But they are asking anyone in any area of the state who sees the lizard to report it.)

Where in Nature Might You Find the Brown Basilisks?: The lizards favor areas with thick vegetation and it's not unusual to see them looking for insects in parking lots or on sidewalks or roads. They can also be found by all types of water - lakes, retention ponds, and ditches are all fair game.

How Should You Report a Sighting?: If you think you see one of these lizards, you are asked to take a photo if possible and upload information about your sighting at the website of EDDMaps.

Ken Gioeli, a natural resources and environment agent at UF, said:

“It is important for us to determine where the invasion front currently is, where it might be heading, and the numbers likely to be found..."