7 "Hidden Gems" in Florida that Sometimes Only Floridians Know About, According to Southern Living

Photo byDaniel Di Palma, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Common

Plenty of people know about Florida's best-known attractions, such as its theme parks, its beaches, and its national parks such as the Everglades. And because these attractions are well known, they are also popular, and therefore, prone to crowding.

Those who want to avoid crowds can seek "hidden gem" attractions that the average visitor to Florida may not know about, but some Floridians are aware of and visit themselves.

The national publication Southern Living has recently identified 7 of what it called "hidden gems" and "under the radar" destinations that it said only Floridians knew about. They are listed below, in no particular order, along with a description of each.

The Venetian Pool, Coral Gables: The only swimming pool on the National Register of Historic Places, the Venetian Pool was first introduced to Floridians in 1923. The pool, which is about 40 times bigger than a traditional pool, is fed by 820,000 daily gallons of spring water from an underground aquifer. The pool is arguably lovely with two waterfalls and cave-like grottos. (The Venetian Pool is pictured at the top of this article.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Mxvm_0l15Gljr00
Photo byCamille45457, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse, Jupiter: If you want to see one of the most beautiful views in Florida, climb the 105 cast iron stairs to the top of the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse where you'll be treated to a panoramic view of the Atlantic Ocean as well as the Indian and Loxahatchee Rivers. If you'd like to hike the trails you see as you look down, that's entirely possible. The surrounding Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse Outstanding Natural Area offers beautiful, scenic trails to get your exercise while immersing yourself in nature.

Lakeridge Winery, Clermont: The small town of Clermont isn't well-known except by Floridians. You'll find it about 30 miles from Orlando and it is home to the largest winery in Florida - Lakeridge Winery. Stretched out over 75 acres, this winery produces over a million bottles of wine annually and offers free daily tours and tastings.

Florida Caverns State Park, Marianna: Most people don't think of caves when they think of Florida, but the sunshine state has some in its panhandle, in a small town called Marianna. Although Florida Caverns State Park offers all types of activities such as canoeing, fishing, and horseback riding on its nearly 1,500 acres, it's the guided cave tour that steals the show. You'll see a dozen cave rooms and stalactites, stalagmites, columns, and flowstone. Even better, the caves remain cool on hot Florida days. The cave tour is popular and sells out, so it is prudent to buy tickets in advance if you're certain about your arrival time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1icnHw_0l15Gljr00
Photo byEbyabe, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Florida Horse Park, Ocala: Not everyone knows that Ocala, just outside of Gainesville, is sometimes known as the horse capital of the world, so it makes sense that this 500-acre multi-use park is often used for equine events like stadium jumping and cross-country competitions. The park's calendar of events is a good way to find upcoming events of interest to you.

Stetson Mansion, Deland: North of Daytona and built in 1886, this Gilded Age mansion is a private residence today, but tours are still offered with reservations. The eclectic mansion blends several architectural styles like Tudor, Moorish, Polynesian, and Gothic. As intriguing as the inside of the mansion is, the gardens, gazebos, and fountains outdoors are also worth a look.

Westgate River Ranch Resort and Rodeo, River Ranch: About an hour outside of Orlando, this dude ranch allows you to both get a view of "old," untouched Florida and "glamp" so you're certainly not exactly roughing it. The property overlooks the Kissimmee River and allows for fishing and horseback riding. The ranch offers rodeos, hayrides, and petting zoos so the whole family can have fun.

