The Most Visited State Park in Florida Has Beautiful Beaches and Rare, Untouched Slash Pine Forests

Florida has no shortage of state parks that allows residents to hike, bike, camp, swim, fish, play, and paddleboard surrounded by nature.

Home to no fewer than 175 state parks, Florida has won the gold medal that honors the nation's best state park systems four times. According to the Florida Division of Recreation and Parks, the park system spans over 800,000 acres and 100 miles of beaches. Within the parks, you can see many different types of Florida landscapes, wildlife, and historical artifacts that make up the sunshine state's diverse past.

Florida's State Parks are Heavily Visited and an Important Part of the State's Economy: According to the Florida State Parks Foundation, the sunshine state's state parks brought in over 32 million visitors in 2022, which had an approximately 3.9 billion dollar impact on local economies.

So there is arguably little question that Florida's state parks are quite popular and heavily visited. But which one is visited most of all? It's actually located in a small town called Dunedin not far from Tampa or Clearwater. And it's called Honeymoon Island State Park. According to Visit Florida, this park receives over 1 million visitors each year.

What's So Special About Honeymoon Island State Park To Inspire So Many Visitors?: Honeymoon Island State Park is one of two barrier islands in Tampa Bay, and it allows visitors to embrace unspoiled beaches, see wildlife, or hike amongst one of the remaining untouched slash pine forests. The park is well stocked with concessions, and there is even an area where you can take your dog if you like. Plus there is ample free parking. More details are outlined below.

The Beaches: The island is home to around four miles of beaches of varying characteristics. But the park is probably best known for three of its beaches - Main Beach, Dog Beach, and North Beach.

Main Beach is probably like the traditional white sand beach that you think of when you picture a Florida beach. Because of this, it tends to be among the most crowded during peak times.

Dog Beach allows you to bring along dogs that are on a six-foot leash. It too tends to be crowded with dog families but is typically a happy place to visit with furry visitors.

North Beach is known to be the best option for shelling and for surfing (by bathhouse 3 if conditions are right.)

Hiking: Honeymoon Island State Park is a great place to hike because of its virgin slash pine forests. There are two trails - the Osprey and Pelican Trails. The Osprey Trial is the one you want if you want to be immersed in the pine forest. It spans about 2.5 miles. The Pelican Trail works its way along the Gulf of Mexico. The two trails interconnect.

Kayaking, Snorkeling, Fishing: As you might imagine, watersports are abundant at the park. The concession stand allows you to rent kayaks and many people choose to snorkel. Fishing is allowed, but you must adhere to local laws. It is said that you can catch a wide variety of fish such as trout, redfish, ladyfish, flounder, snook, snapper, sheepshead, pompano, Spanish mackerel, whiting, cobia, and tarpon.

Wildlife Viewing: Along the hiking trails, you can find a plethora of wildlife, including birds such as great blue herons, roseate spoonbills, osprey, oystercatchers, and snowy plovers. Armadillos and gopher tortoises are relatively common sightings in the picnic area and on the nature trails.

Location, Admission Price, and Hours: The address of the park is #1 Causeway Boulevard, Dunedin, 34698. Admission is $8 per vehicle or $4 per single person. The park is open from 8am to sundown 365 days per year. It is always a good idea to check the park website before traveling to make sure all amenities are available and all beaches are open.