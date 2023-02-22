2 Florida Cities Mentioned as Best Places to Live on the East Coast

There's arguably much to like about the diverse east coast of the United States. Depending on where you are, you might experience the splendor of Cape Cod's rugged shoreline or the beauty of Florida's white, sandy beaches.

Because of the east coast's natural attributes and varied landscapes, many people choose to call the eastern seaboard home. But which specific places are the best choices? The travel website Travel + Leisure recently shared its opinion on the various locations it considered superior to all the rest.

What were the Criteria?: Travel + Leisure did not formally list their criteria, but from the text of the supporting article, it is clear that the site prioritized cities which it felt offered top-rated schools and universities, strong economies, a high standard of living, and a slew of recreational opportunities, especially amongst the outdoors.

Here are the two Florida cities that made the cut and why Travel + Leisure liked them so much.

Jacksonville, Florida: Jacksonville is the most populated city in Florida in part because it spans over 840 miles. Travel + Leisure liked the fact that Jacksonville offers ample activities to enjoy the Florida sunshine.

The city has one of the largest park systems in the United States. It has two national parks, seven state parks, and over 400 city parks. If that is not enough, there are over 20 miles of beaches. (The photo at the top of this article is a picture of Jacksonville Beach.)

Jacksonville is home to the University of North Florida, and many of its primary and secondary schools are A-rated.

Jacksonville is also home to the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, The Museum of Science and History, the Riverside Arts Markets, the Jacksonville Arboretum and Gardens, and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Additionally, Travel + Leisure noted that homes are still somewhat reasonably priced in Jacksonville, with the average home running about $312,000.

Miami, Florida: Travel + Leisure felt that Miami was unique because of its rich diversity since it is influenced by and made up of so many different cultures.

The city has much to offer, including tropical weather, a vibrant art and food scene, exciting nightlife, beaches, and top-rated educational institutions such as the University of Miami, not to mention its professional sports teams such as the Miami Heat, Marlins, and Dolphins.

It also offers attractions such as The Ancient Spanish Monastery, Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, Miami Beach's art deco district, and Everglades National Park.

Photo by Mark Jacquez on Unsplash

Granted, real estate prices have risen sharply in Miami over the past couple of years, and the median home price is around $510,000. That said, Ron Shuffield, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty, told Travel + Leisure that more home inventory became available in Miami in the second half of 2022, which may theoretically drop home prices some.

The Rest of the List: Although Floridians most likely want to read about Florida cities chosen for the list, the rest of the list may also be of interest. Here is the list in its entirety, so you can see which other cities were mentioned as the best places to live on the east coast:

Portland, Maine, Number 1

Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Number 2

Boston, Massachusetts, Number 3

Greenwich, Connecticut, Number 4

New York City, New York, Number 5

Washington, District of Columbia, Number 6

Charleston, South Carolina, Number 7

Savannah, Georgia, Number 8

Miami, Florida, Number 9

Jacksonville, Florida, Number 10