5 Florida Pizzerias Named Among the Top 100 in the Nation

L. Cane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hXcii_0kuRpfsi00
Photo bySahal Hameed, UnsplashonUnsplash

Unlike states such as New York, Illinois, and Chicago, Florida isn't exactly known for its pizza. Instead, it's known for its Cuban sandwiches, Key Lime pie, and orange juice.

That doesn't mean that you can't find a delicious pizza in the sunshine state, however. In fact, the website Yelp has recently identified what it says is the top 100 pizza joints in the country, and five Florida pizzarias made the list.

What Was the Methodology?: It is important to understand that Yelp is a review website and that the reviewers are everyday people who have eaten at the restaurants being reviewed. Although some of the reviews read like a food critic wrote them, that is often not the case. They are diners who have written reviews based on their dining experience.

To make the list of the 100 best pizza restaurants in the United States, Yelp looked at the total volume of reviews and the favorability of them.

Below are the Florida restaurants that made the list, in order from highest to lowest. There is also a description of what diners liked about the restaurant as well as some standout dishes and prices.

Number 7, Acqua e Farina by Ciro Esposito, Miami: This choice is actually a food truck that is incredibly popular because of its use of fresh ingredients. Although there are fancy topping options like prosciutto and arugula, many reviewers say that the basic Margarita pizza (which is $15 as of now) is close to perfect.

Number 10, Napoli 1800 Cucina and Pizzeria, Miami: The pizza here is Neapolitan style. Reviewers note that the pizzas are generously sized and there is sometimes a special of pizzas being $10 on Tuesdays. (Check the restaurant's social media for details.)

Number 21, Mangia & Bevi Pizzeria, Cocoa Beach: Looks can be deceiving because this joint is located in a strip mall, but it offers high quality food that one reviewer called " a trip to Naples here in Cocoa Beach." Adjectives that are commonly used in reviews are "authentic" and "real." You can get a Margherita pizza here for $12 as of this writing.

Number 23, First Love Brewing, Fernandina Beach: This isn't technically a pizzeria, but that doesn't stop reviewers from raving about the pizza. The "momma marie" is a popular choice, and the "hot honey pizza" was also praised with a warning that it is quite spicy, but delicious. A cheese pizza here will run you $16 at this time.

Number 93, Bella Amici Pizzeria & Restaurante, Boca Raton: This place is located in a Publix plaza, but don't let that fool you. They serve New York style pizza here and many reviewers say that the pizza is as good as any you'll get in the big apple. Reviewers also love the garlicky crust. As of this writing, you can get a cheese pizza here for $12.

What Was the Number One Rated Pizzeria in America?: According to the quantity and favorability of reviews, Sapori Di 786 Degrees in Pasadena, California took the top spot. They serve pizzas inspired by flavors from around the world and offer a large selection of vegan and gluten-free options. The bumble bee sting pepperoni pizza is currently $21.

