This "Under the Radar" Florida Beach Town has Plenty of Personality, According to Southern Living

L. Cane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XIGvc_0kuRNjli00
Photo byDavid Morgan, UnsplashonUnsplash

There are many beach towns that people associate with Florida. Siesta Key and Sanibel Island are two that have been mentioned nationally by Dr. Beach.

Many other Florida beach destinations are rarely mentioned nationally, and those tend to fly under the radar. The towns that surround these beaches don't necessarily cater to tourists quite as much, so they tend to be less crowded.

The website Southern Living just identified one of these "laid back" towns and wrote that it had "lots of personality," but flew "under the radar."

What Southern Living Liked About Venice: Southern Living said it could see glimpses of Venice, California, and Venice, Italy in Florida's Venice with its 14 miles of serene, pristine beaches perfect for water sports. (One thing that makes Venice's beaches a little unique from other beaches is that you can find shark teeth within the shells. In fact, Venice is sometimes called the shark teeth capital of the world.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n4vBj_0kuRNjli00
Photo byKarl Thomas Moore, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Southern Living also appreciated the numerous golf courses available, and the fact that Venice is a walkable, "main street city" dotted with Italian architecture dating back to the 1900s and reminiscent of Venice, Italy.

There's no shortage of culture in Venice, either. If you visit, you'd have access to the Venice Symphony and the Venice Performing Arts Center.

And if you travel with your dog, you'll be happy to know that you can take your dog to Brohard Paw Park dog beach. The Venice fishing pier is also an interesting place to see.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KAtNv_0kuRNjli00
Photo byDamian BarczakonUnsplash

Things to Do in Venice: Obviously, most people are interested in the beaches (Caspersen and Venice,) and water sports, but there are other things to do outdoors and in nature that might interest you.

Snook Haven Park is located on the Myakka River and used to be a fish camp, but people visit it today because it looks like wild, untamed Florida from a different time. There are boat tours, a restaurant, and occasional live entertainment. It's a popular place to kayak and fish.

The Venice Area Audubon Rookery is a great place to go if you love birding because you can see a huge variety of birds here. At around dawn, you can see bats come out of their bat houses for the night.

Restaurants to Try in Venice: As you might imagine, Venice has some nice Italian restaurants. Trattoria Da Mino is a popular choice as is Cassariano Italian Eatery. For fine dining, consider Chaz 51 Steakhouse. There are also some nice choices for barbecue in Venice, such as Darrell's and Gold Rush Bar B Que.

Venice may not be the first beach town that comes to mind when you think of Florida, but it still has a great deal to offer, including beaches, golf, gorgeous architecture, attractions that allow you to be in nature, and good food.

