This Florida Community is the 2nd Fastest Growing City in America. It's Home to the Only Public Hot Spring in Florida.

There are arguably still some "old Florida" towns in Florida that feel somewhat untouched by development and crowding. Examples are places like Micanopy, Cedar Key, Mount Dora, Everglades City, and Sanford, to name just a few.

However, there might be one name that should no longer be considered "old Florida," since it is growing so rapidly - Northport.

Northport is Now the Second Fastest Growing City in the United States: According to a recent survey by Quicken Loans, this city of around 75,000 people located in Sarasota county (on the west coast of Florida) is the second fastest growing city in the United States, with a 5.5% year over year growth rate.

Officials are Trying to Balance Growth with Environmental Concerns: A new development, Wellen Park, is in the process of adding around 20,000 homes to Northport.

Considering Northport's current population, that type of growth may bring some changes to the community. But officials say that they are trying to responsibly balance growth.

City Manager Jerome Fletcher told the Herald Tribune:

“What I keep saying is we can’t put the genie back in the bottle, so if that’s the case, how do you balance growth with being sensible and safe with your environment, with your budget, with your activities, with your schools? What I want is for us to be responsible with our growth so we plan on allowing the citizens to have the best experience they can in the city."

What is Attracting People to Northport?: Although it's rapidly rising, Northport still has somewhat reasonably priced property values when compared to other Florida cities. The median home price is around $385,000. And while that is higher than what prices were a few years ago, it is still less than you'd pay in cities like nearby Sarasota which is around $545,000.

Plus, Northport has plenty of natural attributes for residents to enjoy, such as 80 miles of freshwater canals, more than 26 parks and open spaces, and attractions like Warm Mineral Springs (temporarily closed) and Myakka State Forest. Warm Mineral Spring is the only hot springs in Florida that is open to the public.

Although Northport was affected by Hurricane Ian, it is working to recover.

Plus, Northport is considered to be a safe place to live, with a neighborhood scout’s crime index of 49, which means it's safer than 49% of cities in the United States. Many of Northport's schools are also A-rated. Northport is also a relatively easy drive to Englewood Beach, Tampa, or Ft. Myers.

The Lure of Northport For Retirees: Like many areas of Florida, Northport is arguably attractive due to its warm weather, Florida's lack of state income tax, and its natural attributes.

Although Northport doesn't have the amenities of a larger city like Miami or Orlando, it does offer plenty to do and plenty of amenities. There are 55+ communities in Northport that cater to retirees.

And as mentioned above, there are plenty of opportunities to be outside and to be active. And you also have access to the arts, from organizations like the North Port Chorale, the North Port Symphony, and the North Port Art Center.

Sarasota and all that it has to offer is nearby (about 40 minutes.) So you would be close to attractions such as the Ringling Museum, with its priceless art and beautiful gardens. Further, Sarasota arguably has some of the most beautiful beaches in the world.