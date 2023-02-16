This Tiny Florida Fishing Town Made Up of Islands Was Named One of the Best Places to Travel in 2023

There's little question that some Americans have a strong desire for travel. A survey done at the end of 2022 indicated that 93% of respondents planned on taking 2 or more trips in 2023.

It's a safe bet that some of those travelers may consider Florida as a destination. In one calendar quarter of 2022 alone, over 35 million people visited the sunshine state, making it a popular tourist destination.

That said, there are plenty of destination choices for people who wish to visit Florida. Popular choices are Orlando, Tampa, Clearwater, Sarasota, Miami Beach, and Panama City Beach, to name just a few options.

However, quite often, travel websites recommend destinations that may get overlooked because they are smaller, not as well known, or don't offer tons of touristy type attractions that might bring in large numbers of people.

Forbes Magazine recently published what it called the best places to travel in 2023. The list included destinations from all over the globe. While examples were places like Athens, Greece, and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, Forbes included one Florida destination. And it's a tiny one that often isn't mentioned as a typical traveling destination, but it still has plenty to offer.

What Forbes Liked About Marathon, Florida: Marathon is a string of 13 islands in the Florida Keys. It's quaint, and most of the businesses are independently owned. There are only a few chain hotels and restaurants.

Needless to say, most people who visit Marathon want to get out on its turquoise-blue waters. But Forbes praised Marathon's "world-class fishing" which is known to be among the best in the world, with options for deep-sea, reef, or flats fishing.

And while it's a safe bet that most people who travel here will spend time on the beaches, in boats, kayaking, jet skiing, and just enjoying the sun, there are also indoor activities that are worth considering, as follows:

Swimming with or seeing dolphins at the Dolphin Research Center

Seeing stingrays, fish, sharks, turtles, starfish, and seahorses at Aquarium Encounters

Enjoying both history and the outdoors as you explore "the oldest house" and Hammock Trail at Crane Point Hammock and Nature Trail

And learning the rich history of railroading in the area at Pigeon Key Island.

Great Food in a Unique Setting: Because many restaurants are independently owned in Marathon, there is much variety in food choices. There is access to fine dining, fantastic seafood, and casual dining on the waterfront.

For fine dining, consider the Butterfly Cafe. For casual dining popular with the locals, try Overseas Pub and Grill. If you'd like to enjoy dining with a glorious view, consider Burdines Waterfront.