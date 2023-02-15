3 Florida Cities Make List of Most Popular Destinations in the United States

Florida tourism is typically quite brisk. There's arguably much to like in the sunshine state - from beaches to theme parks to its natural springs. In fact, in the 3rd quarter of 2022, Florida welcomed 35.1 million visitors between July and September of that year alone.

It may not come as a surprise then, that a recent TripAdvisor list of the 25 most popular travel destinations in America included 3 Florida destinations. Two were in south Florida, and one was in northeast Florida. Those destinations were:

Key West: TripAdvisor praised this destination because time seems to slow down here, as everyone goes at his or her own pace. While Key West's fantastic scuba diving, vibrant nightlife, and ability to participate in watersports make it a no-brainer for adults looking to get away, it also has kid-friendly attractions such as the Florida Keys Eco-Discovery Center.

The sunsets here are legendary (as are the celebrations in Mallory Square that surround them.) And then, of course, so are the white sand, blue water beaches. There are also some great restaurants, and many of them offer waterfront seating.

St. Augustine: TripAdvisor calls this city "romantic" and "luxurious" with its lovely hotels and innovative restaurants. The site admits that you can get these features in many Florida cities, but stresses that what makes St. Augustine unique is its history, since its the oldest continuous settlement in the United States. Since St. Augustine was established by the Spanish in the 1500s, it's no wonder that it's easy to spot European influences all over the city.

Those who love classic architecture will feel at home here, as will those who want to visit historical sites such as the Fountain of Youth Archeological Park and The Castillo de San Marcos, a 17th-century fortress that overlooks St. Augustine Inlet. While some visitors will love the history, others may be attracted to St. Augustine's natural attributes, such as St. Augustine and Crescent Beaches, as well as Anastasia State Park.

Photo by Sahi S on Unsplash

Miami Beach: Granted, some may balk at this trendy destination that tends to attract a younger crowd, but Miami Beach offers some of the most beautiful beaches in the state (including the famous South Beach.) If you are either an architecture or history buff, don't miss the art deco district, with its early-20th-century architecture and pastel-colored buildings. Families may enjoy the Miami Beach Botanical Gardens and an Everglades swamp tour via airboat. (The photo at the top of this article is of South Beach.)

Photo by Luca Campioni on Unsplash

The Rest of the List: Florida did score 3 out of 25 destinations from the list. But it's always fun to see which other destinations ranked well. Here is the list of the top 25 most popular destinations in the United States in its entirety:

1. New York City, New York

2. Las Vegas, Nevada

3. Oahu, Hawaii

4. Maui, Hawaii

5. Miami Beach, Florida

6. New Orleans, Louisiana

7. Key West, Florida

8. Charleston, South Carolina

9. Nashville, Tennessee

10. Chicago, Illinois

11. Island of Hawaii, Hawaii

12. Savannah, Georgia

13. San Francisco, California

14. Asheville, North Carolina

15. Sedona, Arizona

16. San Diego, California

17. Washington DC, District of Columbia

18. Gatlinburg, Tennessee

19. St. Augustine, Florida

20. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

21. Moab, Utah

22. Boston, Massachusetts

23. Austin, Texas

24. Branson, Missouri

25. Seattle, Washington