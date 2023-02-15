Which Florida Restaurants and Cities Have the Best Cuban Sandwich?

L. Cane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FVpKZ_0ko5FvPh00
Photo byjeffreyw, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Many states have a sandwich for which the state is known. Examples are California's french dip, Connecticut's log roll, New York's pastrami on rye, and Chicago's hot dog.

Florida also has a famous sandwich - the Cuban. Influenced by cigar factory workers who migrated to Tampa's suburb Ybor City, the Cuban sandwich is slightly different depending upon the city from which you order.

The website MSN recently listed what it believes are the best Cuban sandwiches in Florida located in the cities that are best suited to make it because of their diversity. Here are the cities and restaurants which made the cut.

Orlando: This metro is one of the fastest-growing in the United States, and its population is quite diverse as well. While the cities of Tampa, Miami, and Key West all have distinct versions of the Cuban sandwich, Orlando is less strict, although most sandwiches boast the famous Cuban bread, sweet ham, pork roasted in a mojo marinade, Swiss cheese, mustard, and pickle. Here are the Orlando restaurants that MSN liked:

Havana Bistro Cafe & Restaurant: The Cuban served here is traditional, but you also have the option of the tripleta sandwich, which includes beef steak and shoestring potatoes. As you can imagine, it's filling. This restaurant also offers huge empanadas.

Black Bean Deli: This Cuban is served without salami - Miami style - and is paired with black beans and rice. The pulled pork sandwich is also a popular staple here.

Cubans on the Run: This joint is always crowded, although it is technically in Casselberry. Patrons love the tamales, but the Cubans - available in two sizes - are arguably outstanding. You can get Spanish bean soup as a side item.

Key West: This city was undoubtedly chosen due to its proximity to Cuba and its diversity. Some of the restaurants in this city offer their Cuban with toppings such as lettuce, tomato, and onion, which is unique from the practices of other cities.

Kim's Kuban: A classic Key West eatery, Kim's serves their Cuban with lettuce and tomato, as mentioned above. This joint is a bit of a drive, but worth it. Also, try the cafe con leche.

Ana’s Cuban Cafe: This place is small in size, but big on flavor. You'll often see a line of people waiting for the authentic Cuban food served here and often eaten on picnic tables. These Cuban sandwiches are known for their famous bread.

Miami: Some believe that the first Cuban sandwiches were served in Miami. And many debate whether Miami or Tampa serves the best sandwich since they're made a bit differently in each city.

However, it's probably safe to say that many would agree that are plenty of places to get a good Cuban in Miami. Here are what MSN considered to be the best:

Versailles: This is a historic restaurant that many also consider to be iconic. While the "Original" sandwich is popular, MSN recommends the “Versailles Especial,” because it adds Spanish sausage, which takes the sandwich to an entirely new level.

Enriqueta’s Sandwich Shop: This sandwich doesn't have salami, as it's not in Tampa, but the restaurant does offer Cubans with shoestring potatoes or croquetas added, which are arguably delicious.

Sanguich: This restaurant puts a lot of time into every sandwich. The pork is marinated for an entire day and the ham is brined for a week. The bread is brushed with lard instead of butter, giving this sandwich a unique taste.

Tampa: The city by the Bay is included because many believe it was the true birthplace of the Cuban sandwich. And Tampa's sandwiches include salami, which some prefer. Here are the restaurants that MSN highlighted:

Wright's Gourmet House: This joint is famous for many of its sandwiches including the turkey martini, but its Cuban often places highly in contests and is beloved in the city. One unique ingredient is turkey instead of ham, and locals love it.

La Teresita: This joint started out as a grocery store, but grew as its food became popular. You can get many Cuban food staples here, like arroz con pollo and picadillo. Note that the Cuban comes with shredded or pulled pork, giving it a unique twist.

The Columbia: The oldest continuously operated restaurant in Florida, it's no wonder the Cuban sandwich is a classic here. Many believe that the Columbia is the birthplace of the Cuban. You'll get salami on your sandwich here, and if you come on certain nights, you can see Flamenco dancers.

Comments / 25

