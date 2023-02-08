Tampa, FL

8 Florida Restaurants were Recently Named Among the Most Romantic in America. But Prices Arguably Aren't Cheap.

L. Cane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SMrkQ_0kgKAhBO00
Photo byStephanie McCabe, UnsplashonUnsplash

Many of us look for unique and memorable experiences on special occasions such as Valentine's Day, engagements, anniversaries, and birthdays. And many of us are willing to spend a little more to get that experience.

That's fortunate because a recent survey named several restaurants in Florida as "the most romantic" in the country, and some of them are also quite pricey.

The restaurant reservation website Open Table recently released a list of restaurants around the country that reviewers felt were "most romantic." It's important to understand that votes were from actual users who booked a table and ate at the restaurants and then rated and wrote about their experience. So these are not food critics, but actual diners. Open Table analyzed 13 million reviews to make the list.

Here are the Florida restaurants that made the list, along with what some reviewers said and some estimates on how much you might spend on certain dishes. Tampa did well on this list.

Charley's Steak House, Tampa: This restaurant sells prime, aged steaks, seafood, and fine wines. Private dining is available. Reviewers often mentioned special occasions and service that was excellent and memorable. Charley's has a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor. To give you an idea of the cost, surf and turf costs $230. Center cut filet is $125.

Lattitudes, Key West: It's somewhat easy to understand why this restaurant is considered to be so romantic. It is on a private island with tables right on the sand and overlooking the water. As a result, reservations often require advanced planning. You'll pay $72 for center-cut tenderloin, but seafood like the lobster is currently listed at market price. Many reviewers recount special celebrations that didn't disappoint.

Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant, Tampa: This restaurant offers "Napa-style" dining, a contemporary menu, and private dining rooms. They also have popular wine tastings. This restaurant is probably one of the most reasonably priced on the menu, with the chef-recommended filet mignon at $42.99. Reviews are glowing, with most reviewers praising the wine and food.

Truluck's - Ocean's Finest Seafood & Crab - Naples: This restaurant offers a special meal for Valentine's Day. You can have crab ravioli ($24) with chocolate strawberry cake ($14,) and the True Love cocktail for $16. If you'd like to stick to the regular menu, the New York strip is $65 and you can add lobster tail for $44, as one example. As a romantic option, private dining is available. This restaurant has many reviewers who said the quality of the food was well worth the money.

Sacred Pepper, Tampa: This restaurant serves "contemporary American with an Italian flair." All pasta is made from scratch. Private dining is offered. Pricing is a bit more reasonable than some other options on this list. The Hawaiian Delmonico is $39.90, while the seared sea bass is $35.90. Reviewers on Open Table gave this restaurant 4.8 out of 5 stars. The decor was described as beautiful and the food was given high marks.

Kyle G's Prime Seafood, Hutchinson Island: This restaurant has the option of having a waterfront view. It's been named one of the most scenic restaurants in the United States. It is offering a Valentine's Day special of treasure salad ($14), whole Maine lobster ($75,) and strawberry shortcake ($14.) Most reviews for the food and service are good, but if there are any complaints, it is about the cost of some of the menu items.

Dry Dock Waterfront Grill, Longboat Key: This restaurant offers al fresco, waterfront dining. It too has been named one of the most scenic restaurants in America. Maine Lobster tail and crab cake are arguably somewhat reasonable by comparison to the rest of the list at $49. Reviewers recommend that you have reservations since the restaurant is often crowded and that you try the grouper, which is said to be excellent.

Ocean Prime, Tampa: This restaurant offers an outdoor terrace overlooking the water and private dining rooms. Sushi, seafood, and steaks are on the menu. Chilean sea bass costs $35. Most reviewers enjoyed the food, but if there were complaints, it was about the price of some entrees when considering portion sizes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 9

Published by

Feel Good Stories, Good Causes, Animals, Families, Sports, Local Stories, TV, and Movies.

Tampa, FL
52K followers

More from L. Cane

Florida State

Small Florida Cities Make List of "Cheap, Beautiful" Places to Retire

Florida has been a popular retirement destination as early as the 1920s. Some people prefer its warmer weather, and many find its lack of income tax to be an important financial consideration when one is no longer bringing in a paycheck from paid employment.

Read full story
32 comments
Florida State

Many Floridians Believe "Too Many" People are Moving to Florida. Some Would Consider Leaving, According to Study

If you are a Floridian who believes that you've noticed increasing traffic on the roads, more people visiting the grocery stores, and more construction around town, it may not be your imagination.

Read full story
535 comments
Florida State

Florida is Said to be Home to the Most Romantic Private Island in America, and one of the Most Romantic Nearby Hotels

There are different types of trips and vacations that people take for special occasions. Sometimes, they go with their families. Other times, they go for business. But at certain "special" times during the year, they take a trip with their sweetheart because they're looking for a romantic outing that the two of them can share.

Read full story
64 comments
Florida State

Romantic Destinations in Florida Where You Can Unplug, Enjoy Simple Pleasures, and Immerse Yourself in Nature

With Valentine's Day on the horizon, now might be a good time to explore romantic destinations in Florida. But you don't need a special holiday to seek out places that are off the beaten path that allow you to take a break from modern technology, enjoy time with your partner, and have the option of being in nature together. Below is a list of destinations in Florida that may fit the bill:

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

8 Pretty Places in Florida You May Not Know About, But May Want to Visit, According to a Travel Website

Many places in Florida are well-known and heavily traveled. Examples are Walt Disney World, Clearwater Beach, Kennedy Space Center, South Beach, and Key West, to name just a few.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

New Survey Names Florida's Favorite "Fast Food" Restaurant. The Result May Be Unexpected for Some.

Although many of us have heard from medical professionals that fast food isn't the healthiest diet choice, that doesn't stop all of us from eating it. In fact, according to the Barbecue Lab, 1/3 of Americans eat fast food on any given day.

Read full story
80 comments
Florida State

Which Florida Cities are Too Expensive to Live in With Only a Social Security Check for Income in 2023?

Although many of us do our best to save for retirement, some of us fall short of our goals. It's not uncommon for unforeseen circumstances and emergencies to tap out our savings and force us to rely on social security in retirement.

Read full story
29 comments
Florida State

Florida Building Named as One of the Top 10 Eyesore Buildings in the United States

Some buildings are considered to be architectural masterpieces and people travel just to lay eyes on them. Worldwide examples are the Louvre, the Colosseum, and the Taj Mahal. In Florida, examples are the Dali Museum, The Ringling Estate, and the campus of Florida Southern College, with its Frank Lloyd Wright design.

Read full story
94 comments
Florida State

Florida Cities Make List of Best Places to Retire Based on Longevity, Health Care, and Safety

Florida is a very popular retirement destination. It typically competes with Maine for the state has the largest population of retirees. Its weather, lack of income tax, and strong economy arguably make it an attractive option. So while there seems to be a consensus that Florida is a solid choice for retirement, which cities are the best choices are still up for debate.

Read full story
33 comments
Florida State

This Tiny Florida Island Town has No Traffic Lights, and it Was Just Named One of the Best Small Towns in America

Many people love small towns. And that sentiment can be true of both native Floridians and visitors to Florida. A Gallup poll indicated that half of the respondents would prefer to live in a rural area or small town over a bigger city.

Read full story
173 comments
Florida State

The Best Places to Live in Florida, According to a Financial Website

While many people agree that Florida is a desirable place to live, not everyone agrees where in Florida is best to settle down. Thankfully, there are plenty of options. While one person might prefer to live on one of the coasts, another might choose to live inland. However, it seems that many people have options as to which places are best for them.

Read full story
369 comments
Florida State

Florida May Not be the Number One Retirement Destination After All, According to a Recent Study

Florida has long been a popular retirement destination for those who wish to relocate or have a second winter home after retiring. The weather is nice. There is no state income tax, and, until recently, the cost of living in Florida was considered reasonable.

Read full story
820 comments
Florida State

This Limestone Shoreline in Florida Looks Like it Should Be in Maine. And Now is a Good Time to See It

When you picture a Florida shoreline, you likely picture white sand beaches with turquoise waters. It's unlikely that you picture a rocky, shoreline covered in limestone. But there's a Conservancy in Florida that offers a shoreline exactly like this. And winter is a great time to see its unique beauty.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

This Small Island Community in Florida is a "Trending Destination" in 2023

Each year, the popular travel website TripAdvisor releases a list of "trending destinations" in the United States based on positive user reviews. Typically, destinations are geographically diverse and popular with travelers. But they are not always highly traveled or well-known, as is the case with a Florida destination in a small island community that recently made the list.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

The Florida Cities that are Paying Some of the Highest Car Insurance Premiums in the Nation

Over the last couple of years, many of the monthly bills that Floridians must pay have gotten more expensive. For many, car insurance is no exception. A recent study indicated that Florida residents pay the second-highest car insurance premiums in the nation, and some Florida cities pay significantly more than others.

Read full story
172 comments
Florida State

Florida's Hotbins: How Does the Deeply Discounted Resale Store Work? What are the Prices? Where are They Located?

If you're tired of paying retail prices in today's frustrating economy and are a shopper who loves the thrill of the chase, you may be intrigued by Hotbins. The chain is a Florida-based resale establishment that is popping up around the sunshine state. Hotbins is said to offer deep discounts to those willing to dig through bins of items.

Read full story
Saint Augustine, FL

Historic Florida City is Mentioned as an "Essential Stop" Along the Southeastern Coast

Many Americans like to take coastal road trips, and understandably, destinations like California and New England are quite popular. But travel experts say you shouldn't necessarily overlook the eastern seaboard that stretches from Maryland to Florida because it contains a nice mix of natural attributes such as beaches, forests, and quirky coastal towns.

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

Florida's Restaurateurs Say that Customers "Understand" Rising Menu Prices Due to Inflation and Increasing Egg Costs

If you've visited your favorite restaurant in Florida lately, you may have noticed an increase in menu prices - particularly on dishes that rely upon foods with surging costs, such as eggs or crab.

Read full story
195 comments
Florida State

Florida Wildlife Refuge Mentioned on List of Wonders With Fewer Crowds that Should Be a National Park

America's national parks have become wildly popular, with more than 300 million visitors estimated in 2022. The upside to that kind of traffic is that countless numbers of Americans get to enjoy the wonderful natural attributes of America. The downside is that some parks must put caps on visitors because the parks become too crowded to accommodate everyone who wants to visit on any given day.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy