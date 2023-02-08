8 Florida Restaurants were Recently Named Among the Most Romantic in America. But Prices Arguably Aren't Cheap.

Many of us look for unique and memorable experiences on special occasions such as Valentine's Day, engagements, anniversaries, and birthdays. And many of us are willing to spend a little more to get that experience.

That's fortunate because a recent survey named several restaurants in Florida as "the most romantic" in the country, and some of them are also quite pricey.

The restaurant reservation website Open Table recently released a list of restaurants around the country that reviewers felt were "most romantic." It's important to understand that votes were from actual users who booked a table and ate at the restaurants and then rated and wrote about their experience. So these are not food critics, but actual diners. Open Table analyzed 13 million reviews to make the list.

Here are the Florida restaurants that made the list, along with what some reviewers said and some estimates on how much you might spend on certain dishes. Tampa did well on this list.

Charley's Steak House, Tampa: This restaurant sells prime, aged steaks, seafood, and fine wines. Private dining is available. Reviewers often mentioned special occasions and service that was excellent and memorable. Charley's has a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor. To give you an idea of the cost, surf and turf costs $230. Center cut filet is $125.

Lattitudes, Key West: It's somewhat easy to understand why this restaurant is considered to be so romantic. It is on a private island with tables right on the sand and overlooking the water. As a result, reservations often require advanced planning. You'll pay $72 for center-cut tenderloin, but seafood like the lobster is currently listed at market price. Many reviewers recount special celebrations that didn't disappoint.

Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant, Tampa: This restaurant offers "Napa-style" dining, a contemporary menu, and private dining rooms. They also have popular wine tastings. This restaurant is probably one of the most reasonably priced on the menu, with the chef-recommended filet mignon at $42.99. Reviews are glowing, with most reviewers praising the wine and food.

Truluck's - Ocean's Finest Seafood & Crab - Naples: This restaurant offers a special meal for Valentine's Day. You can have crab ravioli ($24) with chocolate strawberry cake ($14,) and the True Love cocktail for $16. If you'd like to stick to the regular menu, the New York strip is $65 and you can add lobster tail for $44, as one example. As a romantic option, private dining is available. This restaurant has many reviewers who said the quality of the food was well worth the money.

Sacred Pepper, Tampa: This restaurant serves "contemporary American with an Italian flair." All pasta is made from scratch. Private dining is offered. Pricing is a bit more reasonable than some other options on this list. The Hawaiian Delmonico is $39.90, while the seared sea bass is $35.90. Reviewers on Open Table gave this restaurant 4.8 out of 5 stars. The decor was described as beautiful and the food was given high marks.

Kyle G's Prime Seafood, Hutchinson Island: This restaurant has the option of having a waterfront view. It's been named one of the most scenic restaurants in the United States. It is offering a Valentine's Day special of treasure salad ($14), whole Maine lobster ($75,) and strawberry shortcake ($14.) Most reviews for the food and service are good, but if there are any complaints, it is about the cost of some of the menu items.

Dry Dock Waterfront Grill, Longboat Key: This restaurant offers al fresco, waterfront dining. It too has been named one of the most scenic restaurants in America. Maine Lobster tail and crab cake are arguably somewhat reasonable by comparison to the rest of the list at $49. Reviewers recommend that you have reservations since the restaurant is often crowded and that you try the grouper, which is said to be excellent.

Ocean Prime, Tampa: This restaurant offers an outdoor terrace overlooking the water and private dining rooms. Sushi, seafood, and steaks are on the menu. Chilean sea bass costs $35. Most reviewers enjoyed the food, but if there were complaints, it was about the price of some entrees when considering portion sizes.