8 Pretty Places in Florida You May Not Know About, But May Want to Visit, According to a Travel Website

L. Cane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yUmiJ_0kgJJNP600
Photo byLiza Springer, UnsplashonUnsplash

Many places in Florida are well-known and heavily traveled. Examples are Walt Disney World, Clearwater Beach, Kennedy Space Center, South Beach, and Key West, to name just a few.

However, there are still some places in Florida that not everyone knows about it, but these places are no less worth visiting. The website the Discoverer recently listed 8 such places. They are as follows, in no particular order:

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens: Located in Delray Beach, the Japanese gardens at this attraction are arguably beautiful. You can see stately trees, beautiful foliage, and serene ponds. And beyond the gardens, you can visit the museum to learn about Japanese culture and even experience a traditional Japanese tea ceremony.

Salvador Dalí Museum: If you are a fan of the artist's work, you're in luck because this museum houses the largest collection of Dali's work outside of Europe. And the collections are varied. There are paintings, prints, 3D objects, and photographs. The building itself is innovative, and there are often activities on site such as yoga and movies.

Falling Waters State Park: The location of this park is in a town that flies under the radar - Chipley in north Florida. The park can feel almost tropical at times, as it is lush, with lots of ferns. And it has the highest waterfall in the entire state, at 73 feet. There's also history here, as Native Americans who fought in the Seminole Wars used the park's sinkholes as hideouts. You can hike, fish, and camp at the park, but one of the biggest draws is swimming. Note that this park is currently undergoing improvements, so check the website for availability before you visit.

Dry Tortugas National Park: One of the reasons that this treasure close to Key West isn't well known is that you can get to it only via plane or boat. However, if you are willing to do that, you'll be rewarded with a lovely spot for divers, and a great place to see tropical sea life, birds, and coral reefs. You can also fish, swim, or snorkel. Additionally, there's an old fort you can visit (Fort Jefferson) that is a popular stop for history buffs. Parts of the park have had some recent closures, so check the website before you go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22fFZT_0kgJJNP600
Photo byChristopher OstenonUnsplash

Apalachicola National Forest: You'll find this natural resource, the largest forest in Florida, in the sunshine state's panhandle. Within it, you'll find natural springs, lakes, and rivers. In the spring, you can see a gorgeous display of wildflowers in the forests' prairies.

Kanapaha Botanical Gardens: Many people think the only thing at the University of Florida is the classrooms and the Gators football team, but you'll also find one of the most beautiful botanical gardens in Florida there. Inside, you'll see the largest collection of bamboo trees and herb gardens in the southeast. There's also a pond with Victorian water lilies. The diversity is amazing, as there are 24 different types of gardens to explore. And there are beautiful views of Lake Kanapaha also.

Coral Castle: This attraction is a bit of an oddity in Miami. Some call it one of the world's wonders because a man named Ed Leedskalnin took 28 years to turn over 1,000 tons of coral rock into a castle. No one saw him do it, as he did his work during the night. He didn't have access to modern construction methods and would only say that he knew the "secrets of the pyramids."

Neptune Memorial Reef: Located in Key Biscayne, this is a haven for divers because it is the largest man-made reef in the world and it covers over 16 acres. Many consider it to be a magical underwater experience.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 3

Published by

Feel Good Stories, Good Causes, Animals, Families, Sports, Local Stories, TV, and Movies.

Tampa, FL
52K followers

More from L. Cane

Florida State

Small Florida Cities Make List of "Cheap, Beautiful" Places to Retire

Florida has been a popular retirement destination as early as the 1920s. Some people prefer its warmer weather, and many find its lack of income tax to be an important financial consideration when one is no longer bringing in a paycheck from paid employment.

Read full story
32 comments
Florida State

Many Floridians Believe "Too Many" People are Moving to Florida. Some Would Consider Leaving, According to Study

If you are a Floridian who believes that you've noticed increasing traffic on the roads, more people visiting the grocery stores, and more construction around town, it may not be your imagination.

Read full story
535 comments
Florida State

Florida is Said to be Home to the Most Romantic Private Island in America, and one of the Most Romantic Nearby Hotels

There are different types of trips and vacations that people take for special occasions. Sometimes, they go with their families. Other times, they go for business. But at certain "special" times during the year, they take a trip with their sweetheart because they're looking for a romantic outing that the two of them can share.

Read full story
64 comments
Florida State

Romantic Destinations in Florida Where You Can Unplug, Enjoy Simple Pleasures, and Immerse Yourself in Nature

With Valentine's Day on the horizon, now might be a good time to explore romantic destinations in Florida. But you don't need a special holiday to seek out places that are off the beaten path that allow you to take a break from modern technology, enjoy time with your partner, and have the option of being in nature together. Below is a list of destinations in Florida that may fit the bill:

Read full story
3 comments
Tampa, FL

8 Florida Restaurants were Recently Named Among the Most Romantic in America. But Prices Arguably Aren't Cheap.

Many of us look for unique and memorable experiences on special occasions such as Valentine's Day, engagements, anniversaries, and birthdays. And many of us are willing to spend a little more to get that experience.

Read full story
9 comments
Florida State

New Survey Names Florida's Favorite "Fast Food" Restaurant. The Result May Be Unexpected for Some.

Although many of us have heard from medical professionals that fast food isn't the healthiest diet choice, that doesn't stop all of us from eating it. In fact, according to the Barbecue Lab, 1/3 of Americans eat fast food on any given day.

Read full story
80 comments
Florida State

Which Florida Cities are Too Expensive to Live in With Only a Social Security Check for Income in 2023?

Although many of us do our best to save for retirement, some of us fall short of our goals. It's not uncommon for unforeseen circumstances and emergencies to tap out our savings and force us to rely on social security in retirement.

Read full story
29 comments
Florida State

Florida Building Named as One of the Top 10 Eyesore Buildings in the United States

Some buildings are considered to be architectural masterpieces and people travel just to lay eyes on them. Worldwide examples are the Louvre, the Colosseum, and the Taj Mahal. In Florida, examples are the Dali Museum, The Ringling Estate, and the campus of Florida Southern College, with its Frank Lloyd Wright design.

Read full story
94 comments
Florida State

Florida Cities Make List of Best Places to Retire Based on Longevity, Health Care, and Safety

Florida is a very popular retirement destination. It typically competes with Maine for the state has the largest population of retirees. Its weather, lack of income tax, and strong economy arguably make it an attractive option. So while there seems to be a consensus that Florida is a solid choice for retirement, which cities are the best choices are still up for debate.

Read full story
33 comments
Florida State

This Tiny Florida Island Town has No Traffic Lights, and it Was Just Named One of the Best Small Towns in America

Many people love small towns. And that sentiment can be true of both native Floridians and visitors to Florida. A Gallup poll indicated that half of the respondents would prefer to live in a rural area or small town over a bigger city.

Read full story
173 comments
Florida State

The Best Places to Live in Florida, According to a Financial Website

While many people agree that Florida is a desirable place to live, not everyone agrees where in Florida is best to settle down. Thankfully, there are plenty of options. While one person might prefer to live on one of the coasts, another might choose to live inland. However, it seems that many people have options as to which places are best for them.

Read full story
369 comments
Florida State

Florida May Not be the Number One Retirement Destination After All, According to a Recent Study

Florida has long been a popular retirement destination for those who wish to relocate or have a second winter home after retiring. The weather is nice. There is no state income tax, and, until recently, the cost of living in Florida was considered reasonable.

Read full story
820 comments
Florida State

This Limestone Shoreline in Florida Looks Like it Should Be in Maine. And Now is a Good Time to See It

When you picture a Florida shoreline, you likely picture white sand beaches with turquoise waters. It's unlikely that you picture a rocky, shoreline covered in limestone. But there's a Conservancy in Florida that offers a shoreline exactly like this. And winter is a great time to see its unique beauty.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

This Small Island Community in Florida is a "Trending Destination" in 2023

Each year, the popular travel website TripAdvisor releases a list of "trending destinations" in the United States based on positive user reviews. Typically, destinations are geographically diverse and popular with travelers. But they are not always highly traveled or well-known, as is the case with a Florida destination in a small island community that recently made the list.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

The Florida Cities that are Paying Some of the Highest Car Insurance Premiums in the Nation

Over the last couple of years, many of the monthly bills that Floridians must pay have gotten more expensive. For many, car insurance is no exception. A recent study indicated that Florida residents pay the second-highest car insurance premiums in the nation, and some Florida cities pay significantly more than others.

Read full story
172 comments
Florida State

Florida's Hotbins: How Does the Deeply Discounted Resale Store Work? What are the Prices? Where are They Located?

If you're tired of paying retail prices in today's frustrating economy and are a shopper who loves the thrill of the chase, you may be intrigued by Hotbins. The chain is a Florida-based resale establishment that is popping up around the sunshine state. Hotbins is said to offer deep discounts to those willing to dig through bins of items.

Read full story
Saint Augustine, FL

Historic Florida City is Mentioned as an "Essential Stop" Along the Southeastern Coast

Many Americans like to take coastal road trips, and understandably, destinations like California and New England are quite popular. But travel experts say you shouldn't necessarily overlook the eastern seaboard that stretches from Maryland to Florida because it contains a nice mix of natural attributes such as beaches, forests, and quirky coastal towns.

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

Florida's Restaurateurs Say that Customers "Understand" Rising Menu Prices Due to Inflation and Increasing Egg Costs

If you've visited your favorite restaurant in Florida lately, you may have noticed an increase in menu prices - particularly on dishes that rely upon foods with surging costs, such as eggs or crab.

Read full story
195 comments
Florida State

Florida Wildlife Refuge Mentioned on List of Wonders With Fewer Crowds that Should Be a National Park

America's national parks have become wildly popular, with more than 300 million visitors estimated in 2022. The upside to that kind of traffic is that countless numbers of Americans get to enjoy the wonderful natural attributes of America. The downside is that some parks must put caps on visitors because the parks become too crowded to accommodate everyone who wants to visit on any given day.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy