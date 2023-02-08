8 Pretty Places in Florida You May Not Know About, But May Want to Visit, According to a Travel Website

Many places in Florida are well-known and heavily traveled. Examples are Walt Disney World, Clearwater Beach, Kennedy Space Center, South Beach, and Key West, to name just a few.

However, there are still some places in Florida that not everyone knows about it, but these places are no less worth visiting. The website the Discoverer recently listed 8 such places. They are as follows, in no particular order:

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens: Located in Delray Beach, the Japanese gardens at this attraction are arguably beautiful. You can see stately trees, beautiful foliage, and serene ponds. And beyond the gardens, you can visit the museum to learn about Japanese culture and even experience a traditional Japanese tea ceremony.

Salvador Dalí Museum: If you are a fan of the artist's work, you're in luck because this museum houses the largest collection of Dali's work outside of Europe. And the collections are varied. There are paintings, prints, 3D objects, and photographs. The building itself is innovative, and there are often activities on site such as yoga and movies.

Falling Waters State Park: The location of this park is in a town that flies under the radar - Chipley in north Florida. The park can feel almost tropical at times, as it is lush, with lots of ferns. And it has the highest waterfall in the entire state, at 73 feet. There's also history here, as Native Americans who fought in the Seminole Wars used the park's sinkholes as hideouts. You can hike, fish, and camp at the park, but one of the biggest draws is swimming. Note that this park is currently undergoing improvements, so check the website for availability before you visit.

Dry Tortugas National Park: One of the reasons that this treasure close to Key West isn't well known is that you can get to it only via plane or boat. However, if you are willing to do that, you'll be rewarded with a lovely spot for divers, and a great place to see tropical sea life, birds, and coral reefs. You can also fish, swim, or snorkel. Additionally, there's an old fort you can visit (Fort Jefferson) that is a popular stop for history buffs. Parts of the park have had some recent closures, so check the website before you go.

Photo by Christopher Osten on Unsplash

Apalachicola National Forest: You'll find this natural resource, the largest forest in Florida, in the sunshine state's panhandle. Within it, you'll find natural springs, lakes, and rivers. In the spring, you can see a gorgeous display of wildflowers in the forests' prairies.

Kanapaha Botanical Gardens: Many people think the only thing at the University of Florida is the classrooms and the Gators football team, but you'll also find one of the most beautiful botanical gardens in Florida there. Inside, you'll see the largest collection of bamboo trees and herb gardens in the southeast. There's also a pond with Victorian water lilies. The diversity is amazing, as there are 24 different types of gardens to explore. And there are beautiful views of Lake Kanapaha also.

Coral Castle: This attraction is a bit of an oddity in Miami. Some call it one of the world's wonders because a man named Ed Leedskalnin took 28 years to turn over 1,000 tons of coral rock into a castle. No one saw him do it, as he did his work during the night. He didn't have access to modern construction methods and would only say that he knew the "secrets of the pyramids."

Neptune Memorial Reef: Located in Key Biscayne, this is a haven for divers because it is the largest man-made reef in the world and it covers over 16 acres. Many consider it to be a magical underwater experience.