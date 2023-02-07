New Survey Names Florida's Favorite "Fast Food" Restaurant. The Result May Be Unexpected for Some.

L. Cane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IvBJt_0kf3o96k00
Photo byEllieBellie25, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Although many of us have heard from medical professionals that fast food isn't the healthiest diet choice, that doesn't stop all of us from eating it. In fact, according to the Barbecue Lab, 1/3 of Americans eat fast food on any given day.

Given those statistics, one can deduce that plenty of Floridians partake in fast food. But what is up for debate is which type of fast food Floridians prefer the most.

The betting website Betsperts recently ran some data to determine which fast food restaurants were the most popular in countries around the world and in cities across the United States. Florida's favorite may be a bit unexpected.

What Were the Criteria?: To determine state and country favorites, Betsperts first determined the largest fast-food chains using Wikipedia data. Then, it used Google Keyword Planner to determine the most popular option in each state and country.

Florida Didn't Have as Many Fast Food Options as Some Other States: Betsperts also used Data Infiniti data to determine how many fast food restaurants per capita each state had. It turns out that Florida doesn't have as many as most states, as Florida only had 3.3 fast food restaurants per 10,000 people, which had it ranking number 37th out of 50 in that category.

Which Restaurant Did Floridians Like the Best?: For the most part, there were only three restaurants that topped the charts over and over again in most states. They were:

Starbucks

McDonald's, and

Chick-fil-A

And, like many other states, the restaurants above were the favorites of Floridians also, in that order.

How Did Starbucks Make the Top of the List?: Many may wonder how Starbucks, which is known for selling coffee, made a list of fast food restaurants. The reason is that Betsperts considered Starbucks as a fast food restaurant because they pay their employees abiding by fast-food wage laws.

And while the restaurant is known for its coffee, it does serve food. Examples are things like breakfast sandwiches, wraps, egg bites, oatmeal, and salad bowls for lunch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f5W1Z_0kf3o96k00
Photo byIsaac MatthewonUnsplash

What Restaurants Were Popular in Other Countries?: Although Starbucks, Mcdonald's, and Chi-fil-A dominated in the United States, in other countries, Tim Hortons, Dominos, Little Caesars, and Burger King made an appearance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01drAE_0kf3o96k00
Photo byErik McleanonUnsplash

Additional Data to Determine Florida's Most Popular Fast Food: Betsperts has presented one set of data, but we can look at similar studies for objectivity and confirmation. In late 2022, Food Service Direct looked at similar data to determine Florida's most popular fast-food restaurant.

That survey found that Chick-fil-A was the most popular, followed by Wendy's, Burger King, Taco Bell, Chilis, Sonic, Chipotle, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Olive Garden, and Miller's Ale House.

So while there is no real agreement between the two studies, one can deduct that many Floridians do favor Chick-fil-A, as it ranked well in both surveys.

