Which Florida Cities are Too Expensive to Live in With Only a Social Security Check for Income in 2023?

L. Cane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U6ANx_0kf3G7lg00
Photo byTessa Wilson, UnsplashonUnsplash

Although many of us do our best to save for retirement, some of us fall short of our goals. It's not uncommon for unforeseen circumstances and emergencies to tap out our savings and force us to rely on social security in retirement.

One can arguably choose inexpensive destinations in Florida to call home with a limited budget, but some places in Florida may be off-limits because they've simply become too expensive.

The website Go Banking Rates recently named the 10 worst places to live in Florida if you are reliant on a social security check.

What were the Criteria?: In evaluating each city, Go Banking Rates considered a social security income of $1,632.04 for individuals and $3,264.08 for couples.

The website looked at cities with the highest average rent in 2022, as well as the cost of living, the cost of healthcare, annual expenses, and livability scores (a city had to have a livability score of at least 65 to be considered.)

The Cities that Made the List: The following cities were identified as the worst places to live in Florida using a social security check. Cities are listed from lowest to highest. The city listed last would theoretically be the city with the highest score that is the least affordable:

Juno Beach: This city which is home to unspoiled coastline had very high rent - at over $5,200 per month. And while the city has a very high livability score (81,) it would be hard to live well when your social security income won't even cover a place to stay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OOddW_0kf3G7lg00
Photo byChase BakeronUnsplash

Key Largo: This laid-back destination has very high rent, but it actually stands out for its high healthcare costs - which are near twice the national average at a little above $950 per month.

Parkland: Although Parkland (which is known for its excellent school system) had moderate healthcare and utilities costs, its rent ($5,0006 per month) and groceries were much higher than national averages, landing it at number 8 on this list.

Siesta Key: This city has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country, but you will pay a high price for the privilege to live amongst them. Even if you received double the average social security payment, you still couldn't afford the around $6,500 rent and over $450 grocery costs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qdXNX_0kf3G7lg00
Photo byNATHAN MULLETonUnsplash

Key West: This is another popular, laid-back city that is nice to visit but an expensive place to live. Surprisingly, the rent isn't that bad here, coming in at just under $4,000. But it is the health care costs that really bite into the budget, at over $950 per month, way above national averages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kyWi6_0kf3G7lg00
Photo byHannah SpahnonUnsplash

Tequesta: The livability index in this city is only 70, and rent is almost $4,400 per month. Healthcare and groceries are also on the high side, which is why Tequesta scored high on the list.

Bal Harbour This is a lovely city that is popular with affluent retirees. You'd likely need to have a high amount of monthly income to live here, as rent is almost $6,000 per month and both healthcare and groceries are expensive.

Key Biscayne: This city is very popular with tourists - particularly those who enjoy scuba diving. However, it's a very expensive place to live, with rent approaching $7,500 per month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oJNS3_0kf3G7lg00
Photo byQuick PSonUnsplash

Highland Beach: Although this city has a livability score of 75, its rent, groceries, and health care eat up over twice as much as a social security income for two. The rent is well over $6,500.

Palm Beach: Although this city had the highest livability score on the list (at 85) it also had the highest rent at almost $8400. It's no wonder this destination is known as a playground for the wealthy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s9Iyi_0kf3G7lg00
Photo byQuino AlonUnsplash

