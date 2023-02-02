This Limestone Shoreline in Florida Looks Like it Should Be in Maine. And Now is a Good Time to See It

L. Cane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08BD7o_0kZyTrVg00
Photo byLTreadwell, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

When you picture a Florida shoreline, you likely picture white sand beaches with turquoise waters. It's unlikely that you picture a rocky, shoreline covered in limestone. But there's a Conservancy in Florida that offers a shoreline exactly like this. And winter is a great time to see its unique beauty.

About Blowing Rocks Preserve on Jupiter Island: Located on the Atlantic coast between Melbourne and West Palm Beach, Jupiter Island is in Martin County.

Blowing Rocks Preserve is named after what happens during high tide when stormy waves hit the limestone shore. The rocks appear to "blow" or spew water. It can be an awe-inspiring display of water shooting as high as 50 feet into the air between the rocks.

The rocks are made from limestone and they are the largest outcrop of Anastasia limestone on the U.S. Atlantic coast. No one is sure why so large an outcrop is sitting on top of the ground. (One theory is that they are part of of an exposed reef.)

The Preserve is run by the Nature Conservancy and it's kept wild and untamed. As a result, drinks and foods are not allowed on the preserve. So you'll get a taste of what Florida beaches looked like before development took over some areas.

When is the Best Time to See the Water Crash Over the Rock?: Many believe that winter is the best time to see the preserve since you're more likely to have rough seas and "crashing" action.

However, it's always prudent to go during high tide, if possible. (You can check the tide schedule here.) It is even better if you can go on a windy, stormy day if you are looking for a show over the rocks.

That said, the beach is lovely at low tide if seeing the waves crash over the rocks doesn't interest you as much as an untouched beach.

What Else is There to Do on Blowing Rock Preserve?: The Preserve offers five somewhat short but picturesque hiking trails. They are:

  • Beach Trail, which allows exploration through a maritime hammock environment with access to the beach.
  • Dune Trail, which takes you through a beach dune and offers lovely views of the coastline.
  • Lagoon Route takes you along the Indian River Lagoon beachfront before approaching a saline marsh.
  • Pollinator Garden offers views of grasses, shrubs, and blooming plants.
  • Mangrove Boardwalk takes you down a boardwalk where you can see a mangrove forest and the Indian River Lagoon.

Water Activities: It is possible to enjoy careful water activities such as swimming and snorkeling at the Preserve, but it is important to know that there is no lifeguard on duty.

Cost and Location: While parking is free, the Preserve asks for a $2 per person donation to help defray costs. The preserve is located at 574 S Beach Rd, in Hobe Sound, Florida.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 4

Published by

Feel Good Stories, Good Causes, Animals, Families, Sports, Local Stories, TV, and Movies.

Tampa, FL
47K followers

More from L. Cane

Florida State

This Tiny Florida Island Town has No Traffic Lights, and it Was Just Named One of the Best Small Towns in America

Many people love small towns. And that sentiment can be true of both native Floridians and visitors to Florida. A Gallup poll indicated that half of the respondents would prefer to live in a rural area or small town over a bigger city.

Read full story
97 comments
Florida State

The Best Places to Live in Florida, According to a Financial Website

While many people agree that Florida is a desirable place to live, not everyone agrees where in Florida is best to settle down. Thankfully, there are plenty of options. While one person might prefer to live on one of the coasts, another might choose to live inland. However, it seems that many people have options as to which places are best for them.

Read full story
202 comments
Florida State

Florida May Not be the Number One Retirement Destination After All, According to a Recent Study

Florida has long been a popular retirement destination for those who wish to relocate or have a second winter home after retiring. The weather is nice. There is no state income tax, and, until recently, the cost of living in Florida was considered reasonable.

Read full story
551 comments
Florida State

This Small Island Community in Florida is a "Trending Destination" in 2023

Each year, the popular travel website TripAdvisor releases a list of "trending destinations" in the United States based on positive user reviews. Typically, destinations are geographically diverse and popular with travelers. But they are not always highly traveled or well-known, as is the case with a Florida destination in a small island community that recently made the list.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

The Florida Cities that are Paying Some of the Highest Car Insurance Premiums in the Nation

Over the last couple of years, many of the monthly bills that Floridians must pay have gotten more expensive. For many, car insurance is no exception. A recent study indicated that Florida residents pay the second-highest car insurance premiums in the nation, and some Florida cities pay significantly more than others.

Read full story
175 comments
Florida State

Florida's Hotbins: How Does the Deeply Discounted Resale Store Work? What are the Prices? Where are They Located?

If you're tired of paying retail prices in today's frustrating economy and are a shopper who loves the thrill of the chase, you may be intrigued by Hotbins. The chain is a Florida-based resale establishment that is popping up around the sunshine state. Hotbins is said to offer deep discounts to those willing to dig through bins of items.

Read full story
Saint Augustine, FL

Historic Florida City is Mentioned as an "Essential Stop" Along the Southeastern Coast

Many Americans like to take coastal road trips, and understandably, destinations like California and New England are quite popular. But travel experts say you shouldn't necessarily overlook the eastern seaboard that stretches from Maryland to Florida because it contains a nice mix of natural attributes such as beaches, forests, and quirky coastal towns.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Florida's Restaurateurs Say that Customers "Understand" Rising Menu Prices Due to Inflation and Increasing Egg Costs

If you've visited your favorite restaurant in Florida lately, you may have noticed an increase in menu prices - particularly on dishes that rely upon foods with surging costs, such as eggs or crab.

Read full story
201 comments
Florida State

Florida Wildlife Refuge Mentioned on List of Wonders With Fewer Crowds that Should Be a National Park

America's national parks have become wildly popular, with more than 300 million visitors estimated in 2022. The upside to that kind of traffic is that countless numbers of Americans get to enjoy the wonderful natural attributes of America. The downside is that some parks must put caps on visitors because the parks become too crowded to accommodate everyone who wants to visit on any given day.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

What are the Best "Southern Cooking" Restaurants in Florida?

Florida is known for many things - its beaches, its theme parks, its weather, and, in some circles, its cooking. Many southerners - and therefore many Floridians - have a very strong preference for what is called "southern cooking." Although this type of cooking encompasses many traditions and regions, some of its well-known dishes are fried green tomatoes, red rice, fried chicken, chicken and dumplings, okra, po' boys, peach cobbler, Brunswick stew, and shrimp and grits.

Read full story
19 comments
Florida State

Which States are Large Numbers of Relocators to Florida Coming From? What Counties are They Going To?

Many believe that driver's license exchange data from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is a reliable indicator of where relocators to Florida are coming from. That's because changing one's driver's license to a Florida version shows a desire to become a permanent resident.

Read full story
195 comments
Florida State

3 Florida Cities Make List of Places Where Residents Live the Longest

According to Consumer Affairs, Florida has the highest percentage of senior citizens of any state in the United States (Maine is second.) It makes sense, then, that a high number of Florida's population are retirees who want to make the most of their golden years. For many, a good retirement is one that includes low-stress living, access to quality health care, and the ability to maintain an active lifestyle.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Florida Destinations Called "Underrated" in 2023 by a Travel Website

Florida is a popular destination for travelers. In fact, it is so popular that in the third quarter of 2022, 35.1 million people visited the sunshine state. As you might imagine, that type of tourism can leave some destinations crowded and saturated. And while some visitors don't mind waiting in lines for destinations that they'd really like to see, others would prefer to visit locations that fly under the radar so that they can experience quintessential Florida without the crowds.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Iconic Florida Landmark Mentioned on List of 25 American Landmarks Everyone Should See

Travelers who trek across the entire United States know that some landmarks stand out and have almost become synonymous with either America or with the states in which they are located.

Read full story
12 comments
Saint Augustine, FL

Small Florida Town Listed as Among the 10 Best Small Towns to Visit in the Winter

Florida is a destination that can be visited year-round because the winter temperatures are still mild and Florida's attractions remain open. In fact, some Florida destinations are arguably better in the winter, as the cities that are home to them add amenities and crowds slim down.

Read full story
9 comments
Florida State

An Answer for Staffing Shortages and Self-Kiosks? A Florida Chick-fil-A Offers a 3-Day Week and Pays Above Minimum Wage.

If you've been out to eat at some of Florida's fast food restaurants (such as Steak N Shake and McDonald's,) you may have noticed that, at least in some locations, it's becoming a rarity for a human being to take your food order.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Florida is Mentioned in a List of Least Patriotic States, But There's Allegedly a Difference Amongst Generations

Even though Americans live in different cities, towns, and states, everyone living within the borders of the United States is classified as an American. And some are extremely proud of that status, while others are lesser so.

Read full story
906 comments
Florida State

Florida Destinations Reminiscent of the Caribbean, According to a Travel Website

Many people associate a vacation to the Caribbean with relaxing on the shore while enjoying beautiful beaches, delicious food, and tranquil accommodations. And while a quick trip to the Caribbean may be in the future for some, others may prefer to stay in the United States, due to costs, flight issues, or convenience.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

The Best Small Town in Florida, According to a Travel Website

Some people visiting the sunshine state prefer visiting small towns over visiting larger ones. Doing so allows you to avoid some of the crowds and allows you to experience the charm that many smaller towns in Florida possess.

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy