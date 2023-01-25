Iconic Florida Landmark Mentioned on List of 25 American Landmarks Everyone Should See

Travelers who trek across the entire United States know that some landmarks stand out and have almost become synonymous with either America or with the states in which they are located.

The travel website The Discoverer recently defined what it felt were "quintessential American" landmarks that it felt "everyone should see."

How Did Florida Fare?: Of the 25 landmarks listed, Florida had 1 on the list, and it is as far south as one can get. The Discoverer chose the Southernmost Point Buoy.

What Did the Discoverer Like About the Southernmost Point?: The website admired the landmark, which allegedly rests in the southernmost point of the United States, for its "kitsch." The Discoverer suggested going at "magic hour" or around sunset, as crowds may have thinned, and you may get some great photos.

Photo by Jametlene Reskp on Unsplash

The History Behind the Southernmost Point Buoy: Before 1983, the City of Key West used wooden signs to denote "the southernmost point." However, the wooden signs were repeatedly stolen or damaged by the weather. In 1983, the city commissioned local artist Danny Acosta to build a 12 foot tall, 7-foot-wide concrete buoy. Theft hasn't been a problem since. And visitors to Key West enjoy having their pictures taken by what has now become a colorful landmark.

Things to Do Close to the Buoy: As nice as it may be to get a picture with the buoy, few people are going to make a special trip for this task only. Thankfully, there is plenty to do in Key West. And there are even some things to do close to the buoy as follows:

Key West Butterfly & Nature Conservatory: Just a few blocks away from the buoy is this lovely, top attraction for families. There are hundreds of butterflies of all types here, and it is said that if one lands on you, then it will bring you good luck.

Southernmost House (Museum:) This gorgeous, colorful mansion at the end of Duval Street serves as a bed and breakfast. However, in the lobby, there is a museum that is open to the public which houses objects of interest such as correspondence by Ernest Hemingway.

The Key West Lighthouse: This lovely lighthouse is both historical and beautiful. Built in 1848, the lighthouse helped the military and commercial vessels navigate the Florida Keys. If you climb the 88 steps to the top, you're rewarded with one of the most beautiful views in the Keys. There is also an educational museum onsite.

Photo by Linda Gillotti on Unsplash

The Hemingway House: Famous writer Ernest Hemingway wrote some of his greatest novels while living in this Key West home in the 1930s and 40’s. If you visit, you can see his study and some items he collected on his travels. You can also see descendants of his six-toed cats.