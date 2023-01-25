Saint Augustine, FL

Small Florida Town Listed as Among the 10 Best Small Towns to Visit in the Winter

L. Cane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d99H6_0kQcjzMj00
Photo byDan Cutler, UnsplashonUnsplash

Florida is a destination that can be visited year-round because the winter temperatures are still mild and Florida's attractions remain open.

In fact, some Florida destinations are arguably better in the winter, as the cities that are home to them add amenities and crowds slim down.

The website The Discoverer recently identified what it felt were the "10 best small towns to visit in the winter." Of those 10, 1 was in Florida.

What the Discoverer Liked About a Visit to St. Augustine in the Winter: The site's pick only has a population of about 14,000, which may mean fewer crowds. The city's wintertime celebration "Nights of Lights" illuminates the city with over 3 million lights. The result is a breathtaking place to take in holiday or winter lights.

Beyond this, St. Augustine is one of America's oldest cities. As a result, it exudes European charm, with old buildings and horse-drawn carriages.

Here are some things that are fun to do in St. Augustine in the winter. Note that some attractions are outside, but keep in mind that the temperature can be in the mid to high 70s, even in the winter.

St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park: One of the best-known alligator attractions in Florida, this park educates visitors about its 24 species of alligators and additional reptiles, mammals, and birds.

The Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park: This 15-acre park is now privately owned, but it still has historical significance. You can learn about the history of the Timucua natives (who were living in the area during 2400 B.C.) and the natural spring, which is said to be Ponce de Leon's "fountain of youth." Even better, you can drink from its waters.

Castillo de San Marcos: The fort was originally built to defend the Atlantic Trade route, but now it's a national monument that offers a beautiful view of the water and the surrounding gardens. It is free to walk around the grounds, but tickets are required to enter the fort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EKxgY_0kQcjzMj00
Photo bySahi SonUnsplash

Flagler College: Many photos of St. Augustine feature this sprawling building and its Spanish architecture. The building has 74 rooms, but there are also vintage fountains and sprawling gardens. Educational tours are available.

St. Augustine Lighthouse and Museum: The view at the top of this lighthouse is magnificent as you have a view of both Matanzas Bay and the Atlantic Ocean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LzbTF_0kQcjzMj00
Photo byJuan BurgosonUnsplash

George Street: One of the oldest and most popular streets in St. Augustine, George Street offers bars, shops, and quaint cafes. There are many side roads, so it's easy to lose yourself in exploration.

Here are the remaining cities on the list of the 10 best small towns to visit in winter:

Cumberland Island, Georgia

Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Whitefish, Montana

Leavenworth, Washington

Solvang, California

Galveston, Texas

Cape May, New Jersey

Steamboat Springs, Colorado

Taos, New Mexico

