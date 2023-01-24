An Answer for Staffing Shortages and Self-Kiosks? A Florida Chick-fil-A Offers a 3-Day Week and Pays Above Minimum Wage.

L. Cane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43IpZw_0kPk6oBP00
Photo byv343790, CC BY 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

If you've been out to eat at some of Florida's fast food restaurants (such as Steak N Shake and McDonald's,) you may have noticed that, at least in some locations, it's becoming a rarity for a human being to take your food order.

Instead, it's becoming increasingly common for customers to use a self-kiosk to place an order. Often, once an order is ready, the customer's corresponding order number will be called to signify that the customer can pick up their order at the counter.

Not all Floridians have embraced these practices. Some would prefer to be waited on as they were before the pandemic. Unfortunately, since the pandemic, Florida's restaurants are dealing with staffing shortages, forcing some restaurants to get creative with options like self-kiosk or robotic wait staff.

A south Florida Chick-fil-A may have found a solution to the staffing shortages and staff retention - with a creative 3-day work week and paying employees above minimum wage.

How it's Working: Justin Lindsey owns a Chick-fil-A in Kendall, Florida. Since the stores are independently operated, each owner is able to decide how to run his or her own restaurant. Lindsey wanted a solution that would offer employees flexibility and encourage them to stay with the company.

So he crunched some numbers and decided he would offer a 3-day work week and a more generous pay scale to some full-time employees.

Employees who take advantage of the program work 12-14 hour days for 3 days per week. Non-managers start at $17 an hour and managers can make from $30-$35 per hour.

Employees who work under this model work with the same group of people each day and know their schedule in advance. Employees who work three days are also able to take as many breaks as they'd like, but Lindsey says that no one takes advantage of this policy, telling the Today Show:

“We put no limitations on breaks. We put trust in our team. They’re all adults, and they respond in a really cool fashion. They know the business has to run, and they know what are goals are so they embody those goals.”

The Results: One could argue that the experiment has been a success. Lindsey received over 400 applications in one week alone, and now has his choice of applicants. The Kendall Chick-Fil-A has retained all employees who signed up under the model (which began in October of 2021,) and all non-management employees have stuck with their new schedules.

Even better, Lindsey's Chick-fil-A is on track to generate more income than it has in previous years. Lindsey has received calls from other Chick-fil-A owners who are interested in the concept, and he encourages them to try it because, for him, it "works well."

Perhaps such a model could serve as a blueprint for other Florida fast food restaurants and could potentially be a preventative for self-kiosks due to a lack of restaurant staffing.

