Florida is Mentioned in a List of Least Patriotic States, But There's Allegedly a Difference Amongst Generations

Even though Americans live in different cities, towns, and states, everyone living within the borders of the United States is classified as an American. And some are extremely proud of that status, while others are lesser so.

Several studies have shown what may be disturbing trends in terms of national pride for both Americans and Floridians. Data shows that pride in being an American is falling, and is particularly low in Florida.

However, that pride appears to be different among the generations. Below is more information about the studies and what they found.

Americans "Very Proud" to be American are Statistically Lower: Gallup recently looked at data from 2021 - 2022 regarding Americans who indicated that they were either "very proud," "moderately proud," or "not at all proud" to be an American.

The most recent poll showed that 38% of Americans said they were "extremely proud," which is the lowest amount since Gallup began collecting such data in 2001.

That said, when you compare the number of Americans who indicated that were "moderately proud" to be American, the majority of those polled did express pride in their American citizenship.

Older men without a college education were more likely to identify as "extremely proud."

Florida was Ranked Among the Least Patriotic States in America: In addition to the Gallup survey, the financial website WalletHub attempted to identify the most patriotic states in the nation. To do this, the site looked at military and civic engagement in each state in America.

Florida ranked 47th out of 50th for patriotism. For military engagement, Florida ranked a respectable 20th. However, the state ranked second to last for civic engagement and was hurt by low volunteerism, since it had the second lowest rate in the nation.

Alaska, Montana, and Virginia were ranked 1st, 2nd, and 3rd respectively, while Rhode Island, New York, and Arkansas were ranked 48th through 50th.

Gen Z Reportedly Feels Much Less Proud Proud to Live in the United States than Baby Boomers: Morning Consult surveyed Americans from differing age groups about their pride in living in America and their trust level of American institutions.

The survey found that only 16% of 18-25-year-olds (Gen Z) indicated pride in living in America. In contrast, respondents from the baby boomer group showed pride in America 57% more often.

All Groups Reported a Lack of Trust in Large Corporations, Institutions, and Social Systems: Morning Consult asked all groups about their trust in large social systems like the criminal justice system, health care, public education, corporate America, and the media.

It appears that all generational groups, including Gen Z, Millennials, Baby Boomers, and Gen X, agreed in their assessment. No group had a majority that trusted these institutions as a whole since no group had more than 45% of respondents that indicated trust.