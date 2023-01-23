The Best Small Town in Florida, According to a Travel Website

Photo bypaigeh, CC BY-SA 2.5 via Wikimedia Commons

Some people visiting the sunshine state prefer visiting small towns over visiting larger ones. Doing so allows you to avoid some of the crowds and allows you to experience the charm that many smaller towns in Florida possess.

And Florida has its fair share of cute, quaint towns, such as Micanopy, Lakeland, Key Largo, Dunedin, and Stuart, to name just a few.

However, the website of the Discoverer didn't pick any of the above-mentioned towns when it chose the best small towns in each state. No, when it got to Florida, it chose a master-planned community in Florida's panhandle instead. It chose Seaside.

What did the Discoverer like about Seaside?: The website found Seaside to be "the epitome of cute" with its pastel-colored buildings and tranquility by its beautiful beach. The town is so picturesque that it was featured in Jim Carrey's movie The Truman Show.

Is it Worth a Visit to Seaside?: Whether Seaside is worth a visit depends upon what you're looking for. If you want attractions, chain restaurants, condos, and modern amenities, then Seaside probably isn't the place for you.

But if you are looking to unplug with simplicity in a place with very little fuss and fanfare, then Seaside may fit the bill. This is a place where people walk and bike. It's extremely pedestrian-friendly. There's no shortage of public green spaces (there are three,) but there is a shortage of the chain beach hotel accommodations that you will find in other places. (To stay in Seaside, you'll need to rent a home (there are over 300) from someone who owns property there.)

What is There to Do in Seaside?: The biggest draw to Seaside is the beaches, and they are arguably stunning.

It's easy to take in the scenery around the community via bicycle or foot and there are many landmarks for which Seaside is known, including the post office, chapel, the farmer's market, the book shop, and beach pavilions. There are also boutiques and art galleries to check out.

Seaside is known to have great food. There are always food trucks, but more than that, there are restaurant staples such as The Shrimp Shack or Bud & Alleys in nearby Santa Rosa Beach.

You can kayak in beautiful waters at Western Lake at Grayton Beach State Park, and if you'd like to stretch your legs, Point Washington State Forest has opportunities for hiking, biking, and riding horses.

So Seaside can be as relaxing or as active as you would like it to be. But it is small (only 80 acres and 300 homes) so sometimes it doesn't feel like some of Florida's more touristy cities such as Orlando or Miami.

Here is the rest of the list of what the Discoverer felt was the best small town in each state.

Prattville, Alabama

Skagway, Alaska

Bisbee, Arizona

Eureka Springs, Arkansas

Ojai, California

Telluride, Colorado

Mystic, Connecticut

Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

Seaside, Florida

Helen, Georgia

Paia, Hawaii

Wallace, Idaho

Galena, Illinois

Zionsville, Indiana

Pella, Iowa

Dodge City, Kansas

Bardstown, Kentucky

Natchitoches, Louisiana

Bar Harbor, Maine

Oakland, Maryland

Stockbridge, Massachusetts

Saugatuck, Michigan

Lanesboro, Minnesota

Natchez, Mississippi

Branson, Missouri

Libby, Montana

Gering, Nebraska

Virginia City, Nevada

Meredith, New Hampshire

Cape May, New Jersey

Madrid, New Mexico

Cold Spring, New York

Beaufort, North Carolina

Medora, North Dakota

Hudson, Ohio

Medicine Park, Oklahoma

Brownsville, Oregon

New Hope, Pennsylvania

New Shoreham, Rhode Island

Beaufort, South Carolina

Deadwood, South Dakota

Townsend, Tennessee

Round Top, Texas

Park City, Utah

Woodstock, Vermont

Bristol, Virginia

Leavenworth, Washington

Harpers Ferry, West Virginia

New Glarus, Wisconsin

Cody, Wyoming

