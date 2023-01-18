Florida's Coolest City, According to a Travel Website

Photo by Franck CHARLES on Unsplash

If tourism is any indication, plenty of people believe that Florida has several "cool" cities that are worth visiting. Orlando, Tampa, St. Augustine, St. Petersburg, Naples, Panama City Beach, and Sarasota are all examples of Florida cities with high levels of tourism.

But the travel website The Discoverer recently weighed in on what it felt were the coolest cities in each state in the nation. This distinction would hopefully allow its readers to decide which destinations were worth their time.

What was Florida's "Coolest?" The Discoverer chose Miami Beach as the coolest city that Florida has to offer.

What Did the Discoverer Like About Miami Beach: The site felt that Miami Beach had a unique but generous mix of architecture, art, culture, diversity, and gorgeous beaches. Of course, the iconic Ocean Drive just adds to the pull of this unique city.

Here are some more details on what the city has to offer visitors:

Food: Because of its cultural diversity, Miami is famous for some of its foods. Examples are key lime pie, Cuban sandwiches, stone crabs, arepa, fritas, and chicken, watermelon and waffles (all together and on one plate) are all foods that are popular in Miami Beach. You'll find plenty of both casual and fine dining options wherever you turn.

The Area Overflows With Art and Culture: Miami has its own professional theater, philharmonic, and ballet. It also has museums like Vizcaya Museum and Gardens ( a beautiful mansion that was once a winter residence,) Rubell Museum (modern art,) and the Institute for Contemporary Art.

Architecture: The historic district in Miami Beach showcases the largest collection of art deco buildings in the world and includes the world-famous Ocean Drive which has been the setting of many movies. This is a wonderful place to people-watch, take in the view, or just enjoy the fresh air and laid back vibe by the ocean.

Photo by Luca Campioni on Unsplash

The Beaches: South Beach is probably the most famous beach in this region, but there are actually four distinct areas: South Pointe Beach, South Beach, Mid Beach, and North Beach. They span about eight miles. Each has its own personality and appeals to a different type of visitor. Some are more family-friendly than others (North Beach.)

Nightlife: The nightlife in Miami Beach is world-famous. There's a broad mix of options including dance clubs like LIV, hotel bars like the Bleau Bar, and dive bars like Lost Weekend.

Admittedly, this is a destination that can be crowded or "touristy" at times, but the Discoverer felt that everyone should see it once, and you can always try to go in the off season. For many, Miami Beach is different than any other destination in Florida.