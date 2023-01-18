Moving to Florida May Not Save As Much Money As Anticipated, According to a Financial Website

It has long been thought that Florida is an attractive retirement or relocation destination because it doesn't have a state income tax - which saves money and contributes to a lower cost of living. And, a decade ago, the cost of living in Florida was considered to be lower than in other states.

Some people who are considering moving to Florida may think that the current tax breaks and Florida's previous status as an affordable place to live still mean that they will save money by moving there. But this is not always true, according to the financial website the Business Insider, who cautions that there are many factors to consider, as follows:

Rapidly Rising Housing Costs: Whether you plan to rent or buy, you're going to be looking at much higher housing costs than what you might have seen five years ago. The current median home price in Florida is around $406,000. The average rent is about $1800. You will obviously pay more in larger metros and affluent cities and less in more rural areas or smaller cities.

If you are able to sell your home in an expensive area before moving to Florida, then these higher home prices may not matter. But for those who aren't coming in with a sizable amount to invest in housing, Florida may feel a bit more expensive than anticipated.

Insurances Across Many Industries are Higher Than National Averages: Car, home, and health insurance can all be quite pricey in the sunshine state. Kaiser Family Foundation data has found Florida to be the fourth most expensive state for health care in the nation. Money Geek has found that Florida's car insurance is also the fourth highest in America.

Property insurance has also surged in Florida as the state commonly has to deal with natural disasters and many insurers leave the state as a result.

Florida's Property Taxes are Shocking for Some: As property values have risen in Florida, so have the taxes associated with them. Much of the property tax burdens in Florida fall on people buying for the first time or those who are moving to Florida, since the state caps taxes on existing homeowners.

Relocators who are expecting to pay the same amount of taxes as the previous homeowner may have an unpleasant price shock as a result.

Depending on Where You Are Coming From, Florida Can Still Be Cost Effective: Some relocators or retirees who have sold homes in expensive cities like New York City or Chicago may still find Florida to be bargain.

While Florida's cost of living is rising, some economists say it isn't the worst in the nation. University of Wisconsin economics professor Steven Deller told the Business Insider:

"Florida is above the national average, but it's not even close to the most expensive place to live.

Another consideration is employment. Florida does have a very low unemployment rate (currently at 2.6%.) So if you are still working and earning a decent salary, Florida may still be affordable to your specific situation.

But, according to Business Insider, those who believe that Florida's lack of a state income tax makes it the most affordable option may be disappointed when you consider the other areas where Florida is actually more expensive.

