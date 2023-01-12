Florida National Parks You Can Visit for Free on MLK Day: Their Attributes and Locations

L. Cane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PXdUR_0kCBXXcC00
Photo byMark JacquezonUnsplash

The birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. is a national holiday. And to celebrate, many national parks are offering free admission on Monday, January 16th.

Florida has 9 participating parks. They are listed below with information about their locations and attributes.

Fort Matanzas National Monument, St Augustine: This park is located at 8635 A1A S, in St. Augustine, and it closes at 5:30pm. Highlights of a visit to this monument are viewing a 1740 Spanish fort. The park includes salt marshes and barrier islands, and it's scenic, sitting along the Matanzas River.

Castillo de San Marcos National Monument, St. Augustine: Also in St. Augustine, this fort is the oldest masonry fort in the continental United States. It is on the water, located on the shores of Matanzas Bay. It closes at 5 pm and is located at 11 S Castillo Drive in St. Augustine.

Fort Caroline National Memorial, Jacksonville: This park is located at 12713 Fort Caroline Road in Jacksonville. It serves as a memorial for a French settlement. A pretty place along the St. Johns River, you can hike on nature trails, hopefully see dolphins, and learn about the rich history of the area.

Big Cypress National Preserve, Ochopee: About 45 miles from Miami, this preserve in south Florida protects over 700,000 acres of Florida's swamp land. The preserve has opportunities for water paddling, hiking, bird and wildlife watching, and camping opportunities. The address is 33100 Tamiami Trail East in Ochopee.

Canaveral National Seashore, Titusville: Here, you'll find the longest stretch of undeveloped Atlantic coastline in Florida on a pristine barrier island comprised of dune, hammock, and lagoon habitat. Hiking, boating, fishing, and rocket launch viewing (depending on schedules) are all possibilities. The listed address is S Washington Ave, Titusville and the park closes at 6 pm.

Biscayne National Park, Homestead: The official address to this park is 9700 SW 328th Street, Sir Lancelot Jones Way, in Homestead, 33033. It is located south of Miami and covers a huge amount of territory, as it stretches over 270 square miles and encompasses several islands. It offers incredible reefs and shipwrecks, which are only accessible by boat.

Desoto National Memorial, Bradenton: This memorial is located at 8300 Desoto Memorial Highway in Bradenton. It commemorates the 1539 landing of Hernando de Soto and the exploration by Europeans to the southern United States. The memorial offers living history demonstrations. The visitors center allows visitors to try on armor.

Dry Tortugas National Park, Gulf of Mexico: Although this Park gets rave reviews from visitors, it tends to have lower attendance because one must access it by boat or plane. The Park consists of a string of islands plus protected reefs. The Park is home to 19th-century Fort Jefferson. There's also a lighthouse and shipwreck.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22fFZT_0kCBXXcC00
Photo byChristopher OstenonUnsplash

Everglades National Park, Homestead: Although the official address is 40001 State Road 9336 in Homestead, this Park stretches over 1.5 million acres. It is the largest subtropical wilderness in the United States. Only an hour outside of Miami, the Park feels like a world of itself with mangroves, marshes, and flatwoods. Over 300 species of animals call the Park home, including the Florida panther and manatee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xFpQa_0kCBXXcC00
Photo byJamie HaganonUnsplash

Please note that it is always a good idea to check with any park before you visit, as sometimes amenities are closed or parks pause admission when they reach capacity.

