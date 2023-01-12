The Top 5 Florida Restaurants of 2022, According to User Reviews

Everyone has an opinion as to what makes a quality meal. And when you spend your hard-earned money on a restaurant meal, it's a fair bet that you want high-quality food and friendly, efficient service.

Sometimes, it is helpful to read reviews to find a restaurant that fits that bill so you don't waste your time or money. One can read critic reviews and user reviews. This article will focus on the restaurants that have been recommended based on user reviews, meaning diners who have actually eaten at the restaurant in question.

The website Yelp has published what it felt were the top Florida restaurants of 2022 based on total volume of user reviews and the rankings those users generated.

As you can see below, there is quite a bit of diversity in where the top 5 restaurants are located and what types of foods they serve. Note that the reviews below were chosen by Yelp, but also included is an overall TripAdvisor score for thoroughness and comparison.

1. Fratellino, Coral Gables: This offering has over 1500 5-star reviews on Yelp, and is said to have some of the best Italian food in the state of Florida, but there's also an emphasis on fresh seafood. One standout is said to be the Mediterranean mussels.

TripAdvisor seems to agree with Yelp, as Fratellino has over 500 5-star reviews on the platform. One reviewer said that the Italian was better than any available in New York City.

2. Selam Ethiopian & Eritrean Cuisine, Orlando: This is a very popular choice with vegetarians and vegans, but some dishes that contain meat are also quite popular (such as the spiced kitfo (minced, seasoned beef) and doro wot (chicken stew)). Portion sizes are said to be large enough to share. The restaurant has over 500 5-star reviews on Yelp.

TripAdvisor users were a little less generous with 4.5 stars. Most reviews for the food were complimentary. A few took off stars for prices or online orders.

3. Taqueria El Asador, Pensacola: This is actually a food truck behind a gas station off of interstate 10 that specializes in Mexican food. Meats are freshly cooked on the grill and offerings such as carne asada, chorizo, and pork keep the line robust. This establishment has over 840 Yelp reviews with an average of 4.5 stars.

TripAdvisor reviewers also gave it a 4.5, with one reviewer saying it had the best street tacos in America, while another called it "overrated."

4. Al-Amir, Miami: Both a restaurant and bakery, Al-Amir serves homemade Lebanese food. Although the establishment serves a variety of chicken and lamb platters, reviewers rave about the baba ganoush with pomegranate seeds. 460 Yelpers gave this spot an average of 5 stars. TripAdvisor agreed, with many reviewers calling this restaurant a "hidden gem."

5. Rumba Cuban Cafe, Naples: This restaurant may have the luxury of only opening for mid-day because it has such a loyal following. Many say that the Cuban sandwich and rice and beans are among the best you can get in the sunshine state. Yelp gives this 4.5 out of 5 stars based on 713 reviews. TripAdvisor agrees, and one reviewer called the Cuban sandwich "heaven" while another complained about the sound of an airplane flying overhead while placing an order.