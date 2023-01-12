Florida is Now the Fastest-Growing State in the Nation. That Might Hurt "Working-Class People," Says USF Economist

L. Cane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nfa0i_0kBLr8xH00
Photo byDone By AlexonUnsplash

If you're a Floridian, you may have thought you noticed additional crowding when you were going about your daily life. You may have noticed additional people on the roads, in the grocery stores, and at the doctor's office. It turns out, that you may not be wrong in your perceptions.

Florida is Now the Fastest Growing State in America: Recent census data shows that between 2021 and 2022, the sunshine state gained around 400,000 new residents to reach an estimated population of 22,244,823. That makes it faster-growing than Texas, which has the largest population in the United States, behind California, which is the most populated.

The Growth is Somewhat Atypical: Although Florida has typically been an attractive destination for those looking to relocate, this sort of growth is relatively unprecedented. Florida's "natural change," (which is the number of births versus the number of deaths) usually remains somewhat flat. During the pandemic, there was actually a deficit. However, during 2021-2022, Florida saw a jump in population that was more than what is typical.

Florida's New Increase in Population May Bring Both Benefits and Rising Costs: On the one hand, migration or population increases to Florida sometimes comes with benefits, according to UF's Christopher McCarty, director of the school's Bureau of Economic and Business Research. According to McCarty, some new residents bring their wealth with them, which enhances the state's economy.

However, there is a flip side to this benefit. McCarty says a growing population can contribute to increased housing costs due to more demand than supply. (Florida's home prices jumped sharply in 2022. In some cases, prices increased as much as nearly 30%.)

A Burdened Labor Market and a Blow for "Working-Class People:" University of South Florida economist Michael Snipes indicated that the increases in population could tax the labor market and contribute to higher costs of living, which in turn would hurt the working class.

Snipes told the Tampa Bay Times:

“We have all these (older) people coming in from out of state with new income that’s been driving a lot of growth. But if you don’t have workers available to meet that growth, that’s going to put pressure (on the labor market) and cause prices to increase at a really high rate...If you’re a developer or work in the housing industry, or you’re a wealthy retiree, you’re loving this. But it’s going to hurt prices for the common man, and that’s going to hurt working-class people.”

Some Floridians Feel They Can No Longer Afford Florida: With rising housing, grocery, and property tax costs, some Floridians are expressing frustration that the cost to live in the sunshine state exceeds their income and they have had to make some very hard choices to stay afloat.

Employees such as nannies, manicurists, and small business owners told the publication Floricua that in many cases, they could not afford to buy a home, eat healthy foods, or afford arbitrary increases to their rent. Some lamented being unable to enjoy small luxuries like eating out at a restaurant once in a while.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1047

Published by

Feel Good Stories, Good Causes, Animals, Families, Sports, Local Stories, TV, and Movies.

Tampa, FL
38K followers

More from L. Cane

Florida State

Florida has 3 of the 10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in the South. 2 are in Tiny, Lesser-Known Islands

It's no secret that property in Florida has become more expensive in the past couple of years. According to Norada Real Estate Investments, some properties in the sunshine state appreciated by as much as 48% between 2020 and 2022.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Florida Destinations That Actually Improve in the Winter, According to Southern Living

Tourism doesn't completely slow down for some travelers to Florida. That's because, even in winter, Florida's temperatures are mild. Depending on when and where you visit, you'll likely only be dealing with ranges of around 50-75 degrees - sometimes even higher depending on the time of year.

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

Florida National Parks You Can Visit for Free on MLK Day: Their Attributes and Locations

The birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. is a national holiday. And to celebrate, many national parks are offering free admission on Monday, January 16th. Florida has 9 participating parks. They are listed below with information about their locations and attributes.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

The Top 5 Florida Restaurants of 2022, According to User Reviews

Everyone has an opinion as to what makes a quality meal. And when you spend your hard-earned money on a restaurant meal, it's a fair bet that you want high-quality food and friendly, efficient service.

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

The Best Places to Live in Florida (Both Large and Small Cities) According to Real Estate Data and Travel Experts

It's well-known that Florida is a very popular destination, both for young people looking to relocate from someplace else, and for retirees looking to settle down in a place with nice weather and favorable tax conditions.

Read full story
15 comments
Florida State

Florida's Smaller Cities are Becoming More Attractive to Relocators, Study Shows

It's no secret that Florida was a hot spot for those looking to relocate after the pandemic. As more employees were able to work remotely and live virtually anywhere, many took interest in Florida cities. In fact, according to the real estate website Redfin, some periods of 2022 saw Miami and Tampa as the most popular destinations in the United States, both of which are larger cities in the sunshine state.

Read full story
40 comments
Florida State

Some Florida Parks Close Amenities Due to Facilities Being Intentionally Damaged, Requiring Costly Repairs

Many Floridians enjoy visiting the state's parks. They give children a place to play and adults a place to be in nature. Unfortunately, some Floridians are heading down to their local park and finding parts of it closed or damaged.

Read full story
17 comments
Florida State

Florida's Nursing Students Have Lower Exam Pass Rates Than Anywhere in The Nation, Creating Potential Staffing Shortages

Many retirees look to Florida as a haven to put down roots in their golden years. There are arguably many things that the aging population likes about Florida, such as the weather, no state income tax, and access to health care.

Read full story
143 comments
Florida State

2 Florida Cities Named as Places Where You Can Feel Like You're Traveling Internationally Without Leaving America

Many people have felt the itch to travel after the lifting of pandemic restrictions. It's arguably nice to have the option to visit other places again. However, recently, some new traveling obstacles have become apparent.

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

Several Smaller Florida Cities Mentioned in List of Best Places for Snowbirds

It's often an affectionate name given to part-time residents who head toward warmer destinations when the weather turns cold - snowbirds. These individuals are often retired, so they have plenty of freedom to choose the destination that they believe is the best fit for them. Most want at least as good or better than what they are coming from.

Read full story
170 comments
Florida State

Might Walmart Remove its Plastic Grocery Bags From Florida Stores?

Many retailers are attempting to do their part to reduce waste, and Walmart is no exception. The retailer has announced that it will remove its single-use plastic grocery bags from stores in the following states: Vermont, Maine, New Jersey, New York, and Colorado. There may be a reason that these states were chosen first, as follows:

Read full story
12 comments
Florida State

Relocators from the North are Still Moving to Florida's Big Cities, But Some Smaller Cities are Being Called "Boomtowns"

It's probably not a secret that some folks from other parts of the country moved to Florida during the pandemic. As people were able to work from home, they could live somewhere cheaper and warmer, and for many, Florida fit the bill.

Read full story
178 comments
Florida State

Why the Orange Juice You Purchased in Florida May Not Be Made From Florida Oranges and May Become More Expensive

Photo byState Library and Archives of Florida, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Florida has long been associated with citrus fruits and the orange. For many years, Florida has been a dominant worldwide producer of oranges. The state has been growing large numbers of oranges since the 1800s because its climate is so favorable to crops of the fruit. Until recently, the citrus industry brought in around $9 billion annually to Florida's economy.

Read full story
Florida State

Several Florida Cities Mentioned on List of Most "Aggressive" Drivers

Many people used to enjoy driving. When you can sit behind the wheel on an uneventful, monotonous trip on a gorgeous day, the act of driving can actually serve as a stress reliever at times.

Read full story
40 comments
Florida State

Yes, There are Crocodiles in Florida. And Their Numbers are Increasing

Many people think of countries other than America when they think of crocodiles. Specifically, Australia may be most likely to come to mind. But, there are American crocodiles, and the animal not only resides in the United States, but it also resides in Florida. Interestingly enough, the number of crocodiles are rising in the sunshine state. And they have made an appearance in residential neighborhoods. Florida is the only state where crocodiles and alligators exist in the same ecosystem.

Read full story
61 comments
Dunedin, FL

The Only Permanent Beatles Exhibit in America is in an Unassuming Florida Museum and You Can Still Visit for Free

Photo byLipinski, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Penny Lane is a song by the Beatles that was released in 1967. Primarily written by Paul McCartney, the song references a street in Liverpool, England.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Several Florida Cities Mentioned in List of the 25 Best Cities to Retire

Photo byJuan Pablo Mascanfroni, UnsplashonUnsplash. Many retirees must choose between a smaller town or a larger city in which to settle down once their career ends. Although smaller towns definitely have a nostalgic appeal, the website the Discoverer has recently argued that larger cities have several things going for them. Specifically, they often give you access to more than one hospital and excellent health care. They also usually offer cultural opportunities, which means you'd have access to museums and performing arts centers. And there is often a large airport for travel.

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

Chain Restaurants in Florida Open on New Year's Day that Don't Require a Reservation

Photo byTriviaKing at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. If you're celebrating New Year's Eve late enough to ring in a new year, you may choose to sleep in a little on New Year's Day. As a result, the idea of cooking an elaborate meal on that day may not seem appealing.

Read full story
17 comments
Florida State

Florida Cities Mentioned as Best Places to Celebrate New Year's. Here's What Each One is Offering

The days surrounding New Year's are known as among the most fun of the entire year. One can stay up late with family and friends to enjoy ringing in what a brand new year might have to offer.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy