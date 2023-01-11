The Best Places to Live in Florida (Both Large and Small Cities) According to Real Estate Data and Travel Experts

It's well-known that Florida is a very popular destination, both for young people looking to relocate from someplace else, and for retirees looking to settle down in a place with nice weather and favorable tax conditions.

That said, there are many choices as to where one can live in Florida. From southern destinations like Miami to northern options like Pensacola - the sunshine state arguably offers something for everyone.

But which option is the best? The expert travel website Travel + Leisure recently attempted to find out by using data from Zillow, which offered “typical home values” in each city that Travel + Leisure looked at. Using that data, the site came up with what they felt were the best places to live in Florida.

Here are the cities the site chose, as well as the attributes for each one.

Cape Coral: Not all top picks in Florida need to be big cities like Miami or Tampa. Cape Coral is actually on the moderate side (with a population of just over 200,000) and it's located close to Florida's southwest coast. Cape Coral is well-known for its canals - it has over 400 - more than any other city in the world. Needless to say, that much water allows residents plenty of opportunities for water sports, such as boating and fishing. The typical home price in this somewhat slower-paced city is around $430,000, but you have plenty of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors and a slower pace of life.

The Villages: Located in central Florida, this large, age-restricted community is rated as the top retirement community in the entire nation. Housing isn't necessarily cheap - with a typical home value coming in at around $4335,000, but resents of this community basically have everything they could want within golf-cart distance. There's nightly live entertainment, solid healthcare facilities, and lots of opportunities for golfing.

Lake City: This city is pretty tiny (with a population of around 12,000) compared to some others on the list. So if that is what you are looking for, Lake City might be a good option. Even better, this city offers very economical opportunities, as the typical home value is around $235,000. Even so, the city has plenty to offer, with springs and state parks nearby.

Ocala: This is a fairly small town in central Florida close to Gainesville (home of the University of Florida Gators.) Although property values have recently risen dramatically, Ocala is still somewhat of a bargain, with typical home values in the range of around $290,000. Because this town is very centrally located, you can easily visit beaches, theme parks, and the like with just a short amount of driving.

West Palm Beach: Although this city is much more affluent than Lake City and Ocala, it is still on the small side, with a population of only about 119,000. However, typical home values are higher - at around $437,000. Still, residents can have many of the amenities of close-by Miami without all of the crowding and traffic. West Palm Beach residents have the highest average annual salary of any other Florida city and enjoy many natural resources such as beaches and boating. The city also has a vibrant arts scene.

Tampa: This city is quite a bit larger than those above, with a population of almost 400,000. Property values have increased steadily over the last few years, leaving the typical home value at around $390,000. This city by Tampa Bay is a hub for business, the arts, and diversity. Nearby Ybor City was founded by Cuban and Spanish immigrants. As a result, you'll find diverse food options in Tampa. There's also plenty of professional sports to watch.

Miami: One of Florida's best-known cities, Miami is also among the most expensive, with a typical home value of almost $475,000. However, unemployment is low, and salaries are relatively high in comparison to other cities. Not only that, but Miami offers culture, nightlife, beaches, fabulous food, and extensive history.

Orlando: Full of theme parks and opportunities to be in nature, there's no shortage of things to do in Orlando. Although home prices aren't cheap, they do fall toward the middle of the range on this list - at around $402,000.

Jacksonville: This is the largest city in Florida because it covers over 840 square miles and has a population of over 1,000,000 people. It's one of Florida's youngest cities (with an average age of 42) and has over 22 miles of beaches. Still, the typical home value isn't too bad, comparatively speaking, at only around $378,000.

