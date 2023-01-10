Florida's Smaller Cities are Becoming More Attractive to Relocators, Study Shows

It's no secret that Florida was a hot spot for those looking to relocate after the pandemic. As more employees were able to work remotely and live virtually anywhere, many took interest in Florida cities. In fact, according to the real estate website Redfin, some periods of 2022 saw Miami and Tampa as the most popular destinations in the United States, both of which are larger cities in the sunshine state.

However, according to a new study, that trend may be slowing down, and relocators may be turning an eye toward smaller cities in Florida. The website MoveBuddha conducted a survey that indicated that migration to Florida may be slowing overall.

Inflow to Florida Overall Dropped by 15% in 2022, But the State Remained in the Top 10: Make no mistake. Florida is still a popular destination for those who wish to move. MoveBuddha's data shows that Florida is still in the top 10 states where people wish to relocate.

However, migration overall dropped by 15% between 2021 and 2022. People took more interest in states that offered the opportunity to hike, see mountains, and enjoy the outdoors. The top 10 states for inflow were:

1 Alaska

2 Maine

3 Vermont

4 Montana

5 South Carolina

6 North Carolina

7 Hawaii

8 Florida

9 Colorado

10 Tennessee

Florida Cities With Large Housing Price Increases Saw Declines in Interest: Interestingly, Tampa may have been a victim of its own previous success. As interest in the destination rose, the cost of housing went up dramatically. Perhaps that is why Tampa was one of the cities which saw the steepest declines in interest. And it wasn't the only Florida city affected.

The top five cities where interest in moving dropped were:

Tampa

Winter Haven

Brooksville

Avon Park.

All cities on the list had relatively sharp increases in home prices. Tampa's home prices were up around 17% last year with a median price of $410,000. Winter Haven was only slightly lower at 16.8%. Brooksville rose around 13%.

Smaller Cities Generate Increased Interest to Relocators: MoveBuddha's analysis of Florida towns that were relocated to the most in 2022 shows many small towns on the list as follows:

1 The Villages (population around 104,000)

3 Ocala (population around 70,000)

7 Clermont (population around 44,000)

10 Sarasota (population around 54,000)

18 Palm Coast (population around 101,000)

20 Avon Park (population about 10,000)

21 Saint Augustine (population about 15,000)

22 Port Saint Lucie (population about 240,000)

23 Melbourne (population about 92,000)

As you can see, some of these cities have larger populations than others. But they are smaller than Tampa's population of around 430,000.

Some Cities Popular With Retirees Did Well: It's also interesting that some of the cities above, such as the Villages, Sarasota, Ocala, and Port Saint Lucie are quite popular with retirees so it makes sense that these cities may have maintained interest more than other cities.