Some Florida Parks Close Amenities Due to Facilities Being Intentionally Damaged, Requiring Costly Repairs

Many Floridians enjoy visiting the state's parks. They give children a place to play and adults a place to be in nature. Unfortunately, some Floridians are heading down to their local park and finding parts of it closed or damaged.

In a growing trend, wrong-doers have recently begun to target Florida's parks, causing some municipalities to close all or parts of the parks. As a result, taxpayers are footing the bill and are sometimes unable to take advantage of their city's public places.

To be fair, increasing damage to public places isn't unique to Florida. Social media sites like Tik Tok have started trends encouraging damage all over the country in recent years. Municipalities have worked to counter that trend.

A Growing Problem With a Large Price Tag: When someone in Florida damages the parks, the applicable county must clean it up and repair it. The money to do that comes from taxpayer dollars. Additionally, some municipalities have had to hire additional staff to remain onsite to discourage this behavior, again with increased costs to the municipality.

For example, in Manatee County, Parks and Grounds Operation Manager David Shurmur has had to deal with destroyed bathrooms, fences, and trash cans. The repairs are expensive.

Shurmur told WFLA:

“It’s a huge problem. We probably have one or two incidents every weekend throughout the county here or there, some smaller, some bigger like this, but it is a regular thing we have to deal with on a regular basis. I would say over a year, it probably costs over $100,000 to repair everything.”

Varying Park Damage All Over Florida: Here are some examples of Florida parks that have been intentionally damaged and what municipalities are doing about it:

Levy County: Little Blue Springs Park in Levy County had to shut down completely after someone unhooked a floating dock and threw trash all around the park. There is no surveillance at the park to identify a perpetrator, but the local sheriff's office has an ongoing investigation.

Anthony Martin, a Levy County resident, told WCJB:

“People need to grow up. It’s absolutely ridiculous. This is why we can’t have nice things in Levy County or anywhere in the state of Florida.”

Tampa: The City of Tampa set up a "Love Your Park" campaign after dealing with ongoing vandalism to several of the city's parks, including Ballast Point Park. Bathrooms were destroyed and fires were set, so the city established a phone number so that visitors to parks could report issues. The city estimates that the damage will cost taxpayers around $30,000.

Washington County: Officials in Washington County had to close the bathrooms in some parks as someone destroyed them and damaged the roofs of some facilities. County Administrator Jeff Massey said that it is frustrating to fix the same damage over and over and to have to close down some facilities for residents.

Massey told The Washington County News:

“Until we can get a handle on ... who is committing these acts, we have to keep the bathroom facilities closed. The county doesn’t want to close them, but we have no choice right now. All we want is for people to enjoy our parks and landings, but a certain faction of people is making that nearly impossible.”

The county installed surveillance cameras to discourage more of the same behaviors.

Cape Coral: Little league baseball players at Cape Coral National Cal Ripken Baseball League got an unpleasant surprise when they showed up to play and found that their PA system had been destroyed. As a result, the park could no longer announce players' names or play the national anthem. The bathrooms had previously been destroyed, making this an unfortunate trend.