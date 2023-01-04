Several Florida Cities Mentioned on List of Most "Aggressive" Drivers

Many people used to enjoy driving. When you can sit behind the wheel on an uneventful, monotonous trip on a gorgeous day, the act of driving can actually serve as a stress reliever at times.

Unfortunately, we live in a world where it is becoming increasingly rare to have an uneventful, low-stress road trip. It is becoming more common to encounter aggressive or bad drivers. In fact, AAA indicates that as many as 8 out of 10 drivers have been involved in an aggressive driving incident. As a result, one must become ever vigilant, and that drive that used to relieve stress may now induce it.

Finding the States with the "Most Aggressive" Drivers: The website GasBuddy suspected that some areas in the United States have more aggressive drivers than others, so it examined data for millions of drives over the 2022 Thanksgiving weekend. Specifically, it looked at factors like "aggressive driving habits," such as hard braking, fast acceleration, and driving over the speed limit.

How Did Florida Fare?: Florida did not score well, with 3 cities making the top 10 "most aggressive" holiday drivers list and no Florida cities making the "least aggressive" list. In fact, Florida was found to be the state with the "most aggressive" drivers overall.

The cities in question were:

Jacksonville at number 2

Orlando at number 4

Tampa at number 8

The full list of the most aggressive driving cities was:

Tucson, AZ Jacksonville, FL Nashville, TN Orlando, FL Birmingham, AL Richmond, VA Oklahoma City, OK Tampa-St. Petersburg, FL Salt Lake City, UT Memphis, TN

And the least aggressive driving cities were:

Portland, OR Cincinnati, OH Seattle, WA Las Vegas, NV Rochester, NY Providence, RI Minneapolis, MN Cleveland, OH Columbus, OH Buffalo, NY

Additional Data: One might think that the GasBuddy survey analyzed Florida drivers during a particularly bad driving stretch, but other surveys have had similar findings.

A survey conducted by Cheap Car Insurance looked at data from 2,000 drivers and found that Florida drivers were the worst in the nation. (New York was said to have both the best and rudest drivers, while Texas drivers were the most polite.)

A survey from SmartAsset not only found that Florida had the worst drivers in the United States, but it also had a very high number of uninsured drivers, with only about 76% of the sunshine state's drivers insured.

However, the news wasn't all negative. A recent survey by the insurance company QuoteWizard had Florida ranking 21st in the nation for bad driving. (In that survey, drivers in Utah ranked the worst.)

Perhaps Floridians that still use driving as a stress reliever may want to stick with lightly traveled roads when they are seeking some stress release on the road.