Yes, There are Crocodiles in Florida. And Their Numbers are Increasing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g0GjI_0k2zSFAY00
Photo byRae Wallis, UnsplashonUnsplash

Many people think of countries other than America when they think of crocodiles. Specifically, Australia may be most likely to come to mind. But, there are American crocodiles, and the animal not only resides in the United States, but it also resides in Florida. Interestingly enough, the number of crocodiles are rising in the sunshine state. And they have made an appearance in residential neighborhoods. Florida is the only state where crocodiles and alligators exist in the same ecosystem.

Where are Crocodiles Traditionally Found in Florida?: According to the Florida Wildlife Commission, American crocodiles are typically found in south Florida and in the Keys in ponds, coves, and creeks in mangrove swamps. However, sometimes, crocodiles make use of Florida's canal system and end up in freshwater areas on Florida's coasts located further north. A common place to see them is in Everglades National Park.

And nesting crocodiles can be found at Miami's Turkey Point Nuclear Generating Station because of its warm water, which creates conditions that are conducive to nestings.

Increasing Numbers: Crocodiles are categorized as threatened by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and it is illegal to hunt them. Their numbers have increased pretty dramatically in Florida from around a few hundred in the 1970s to around 2,000 today.

Crocodiles are Sometimes Seen in Nontraditional Areas: Recently, a crocodile was spotted in Naples' Barrier Island Center. The Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program called the sighting "rare," since it was further north.

A north Miami residential neighborhood is reportedly home to approximately six crocs. There have also been sightings in Cape Coral, and the Village of Key Biscayne has reminded residents that "in Florida, it is to be expected that alligators or crocodiles may be in any body of water at any time."

The Differences Between Crocodiles and Alligators: Although these animals look similar, there are some differences. Crocodiles have a greenish or brown color while most alligators are black or grey. Crocs have a tapered, V-shaped snout, while an alligator's is rounded and U-shaped. Adult crocodiles are typically bigger than alligators, but they are also slower. Alligators are more likely to be seen in freshwater, while crocodiles are more likely to be found in salt water.

Common Sense Around Crocodiles: Although Crocodiles have a shy, reclusive nature, they aren't necessarily harmless. The same advice that is often given for alligators is also applicable to crocodiles. You should never feed them (it is illegal.) It is best to swim in designated areas in the daytime. Keep pets on a leash, and away from the water. Do not dispose of scraps or edible items in the water, as it may attract the animals.

You can see crocodiles in captivity in Florida at Gatorland in Orlando, Croc Encounters in Tampa, and Alligator Farm and Zoological Park in St. Augustine.

