Dunedin, FL

The Only Permanent Beatles Exhibit in America is in an Unassuming Florida Museum and You Can Still Visit for Free

L. Cane

Photo byLipinski, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Penny Lane is a song by the Beatles that was released in 1967. Primarily written by Paul McCartney, the song references a street in Liverpool, England.

However, Penny Lane is also the name of a museum in the somewhat small city of Dunedin, Florida. The museum is made up of the collection of one man - a radiologist and Dunedin resident who wants to share his love of the fab four with Floridians and those who visit the sunshine state.

How Dunedin's Penny Lane Came to Be: Robert Entel spent a few months studying in London in his 20s. While there, he began collecting Beatles memorabilia. When he returned home to Dunedin, he began going to garage sales and flea markets in search of Beatles items.

As his collection grew, people began to approach him when they knew of someone who was unloading Beatles items. In his 30s, he graduated to higher-end items that he would buy off of eBay and auction sites like Sotheby's.

Eventually, he had collected so many Beatles items that friends began to suggest that he open a museum. At first, Entel laughed at the suggestion, but eventually, he embraced it.

Penny Lane, the 600-foot museum, currently houses around 1,000 items, but Entel has more that he would like to display, which is why the museum will be moving to a new location soon. At that time, there is a chance that the museum may go to a small fee model, (it is currently free,) but Entel wants to keep the price low so that everyone can enjoy the display.

He believes that it is the only permanent Beatles exhibit in the United States.

Entel told TBN Weekly:

“I want all of the people of Pinellas County, the nation, and the world to enjoy the memorabilia and generate memories from their youth."

Entel hopes that the museum's new location - which will be over 6,000 square feet - will become a part of the revitalization of Dunedin.

What you Might See: The Museum offers everything from small collector's items to rare memorabilia such as autographed guitars and clothing that was worn by the band (including a pair of long johns and glasses worn by John Lennon.) There is also a letter Paul wrote after his wife Linda's death and locks of band member's hair.

Once the museum moves to its new location, Entel will be able to display Ringo Star's drum set, gold records, Beatles jukeboxes, pinball machines, and many other items to fill the much larger space.

Reviews: The attraction has 4.5 out of 5 stars on TripAdvisor. Many reviewers call it "fun" and a "treasure trove."

Location and Possible Price Change: The current location is at 730 Broadway (second floor) in Dunedin. It is open from Thursday to Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm. As of this writing, the museum's website and social media still indicate that it is still free.

Once the museum moves down the street to its new location at the former Citibank building at 2046 Bayshore Blvd in Dunedin, there may be a fee.

If you choose to go, it would be a good idea to check the museum's website or Facebook page for its current location, hours of operation, and any fees before heading out.

