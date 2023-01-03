Several Florida Cities Mentioned in List of the 25 Best Cities to Retire

Many retirees must choose between a smaller town or a larger city in which to settle down once their career ends. Although smaller towns definitely have a nostalgic appeal, the website the Discoverer has recently argued that larger cities have several things going for them. Specifically, they often give you access to more than one hospital and excellent health care. They also usually offer cultural opportunities, which means you'd have access to museums and performing arts centers. And there is often a large airport for travel.

The Discoverer even ranked 25 cities that it felt were the best choices for retirees, and Florida was mentioned repeatedly.

How Did Florida Fare?: Florida had 7 cities that were listed, which is quite robust when you consider that there were only 25 cities from all over the country on the list.

Below are the Discoverer's Florida picks and some of the attributes of each city:

Fort Lauderdale: Although this city is admittedly popular with partying spring breakers, it is also a popular spot for retirees due to its gorgeous beaches and weather. Parts of the city are on the intercoastal waterway. Even better, Fort Lauderdale has over 300 miles of canals, so it's generally easy to find a place to fish, boat, swim, and enjoy the outdoors.

Miami: The Discoverer conceded that this south Florida city does have a higher cost of living than some others on the list, but the cultural opportunities counter this some. There are plenty of museums, art galleries, nightlife, and diversity, which enhances the region's cuisine. Although Miami is known for South Beach, it has many beaches from which to choose as well as public parks that allow you to enjoy the outdoors. There's also a large seaport so you can travel either via plane or boat.

Naples: You'll be in good retirement company if you choose Naples as your retirement destination because nearly half of the city's population is made up of seniors. As you might imagine, many amenities cater to that population. This is a golfer's paradise, with over 100 courses from which to choose, and it's also a haven for nature lovers. There is no shortage of beaches and outdoor resources, like the Naples Botanical Garden and Lowdermilk Beach. The only drawback of this choice is that housing is quite pricey, as this is an affluent city.

Orlando: The Discoverer liked this pick because it places you in the backyard of all of the popular theme parks - which may make you very popular with your grandchildren. And, as a Florida resident, you'd be able to take advantage of discounts on tickets. That said, there are other things to do besides the theme parks, such as the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens, Lake Eola, or taking in an Orlando Magic game.

Sarasota: Even though Sarasota's Siesta Key is said to be one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, the Discoverer focused on the city's art scene and cultural offerings. The city has an opera, ballet, and performing arts hall, plus yearly festivals dedicated to the arts.

Tampa: This is a great city for sports fans, as you have no less than 3 professional sports teams from which to choose - the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Tampa Bay Lightning, and the Tampa Bay Rays. Tampa also has plenty of opportunities for water sports, and its Riverwalk is a great place to walk and bike. If arts are your thing, the Straz Center offers great Broadway opportunities.

Of course, there were other picks outside of Florida. They were:

Boise, Idaho

Burlington, Vermont

Charleston, South Carolina

Cincinnati, Ohio

Durango, Colorado

Fargo, North Dakota

Fort Collins, Colorado

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Huntsville, Alabama

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina

Richmond, Virginia

St. George, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah

San Diego, California

San Luis Obispo, California

Savannah, Georgia

Scottsdale, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona