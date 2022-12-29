Chain Restaurants in Florida Open on New Year's Day that Don't Require a Reservation

If you're celebrating New Year's Eve late enough to ring in a new year, you may choose to sleep in a little on New Year's Day. As a result, the idea of cooking an elaborate meal on that day may not seem appealing.

For some, it may be a more attractive idea to go out and allow someone else to do the shopping, cooking, and cleaning. Although many restaurants close to allow their employees to enjoy their families, some remain open.

This article will focus on restaurants in Florida that don't require reservations and that are chain restaurants, so you know what you are getting. Thankfully, most are readily available throughout the state:

Casual Dining Restaurants:

The Cheesecake Factory: This restaurant will be open on both New Years' Eve and New Year's Day, and it has multiple Florida locations from which to choose. It also accepts limited reservations if you don't want to wait as long. You can see locations and hours close to you here.

Applebees: This restaurant serves classic American fare, and for many locations, the restaurant will close at midnight. Check for your local store and hours here.

Carrabba's: This option which serves Italian food will be open on both days, but they're also offering family meals for pickup if you'd like to allow someone else to do the cooking while eating at home. Here is where you can find locations and hours.

Chilli's: This restaurant famous for its fajitas is open both days. The chain has restaurants throughout Florida. You can check the hours and location of yours here.

Bob Evans: If you're in the market for comfort food, this restaurant is open on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Hours and locations are here.

Denny's: If you are craving breakfast items (like the famous Grand Slam,) this restaurant is typically open for 24 hours, and the New Year's holidays are no exception. You can find your local store here.

TGI Fridays: Although the restaurant is offering family meals and platters, the dining room is also open on both days of the holiday. Here is a list of Florida locations.

Olive Garden: If you're craving Italian and those famous break sticks, this restaurant is open on both days. They're also offering a family meal that you can take home and enjoy. You can find a restaurant near you here.

Cracker Barrel: For those who want the hashbrown casserole, there's good news. Cracker Barrel is open on both days. Find your location here.

Red Lobster: You can get your cheddar biscuit fix on both New Years' Eve and New Year's Day. But they are also offering many platter options for parties or at-home enjoyment. You can find your local store here.

Maggianos: This is another option for Italian food. The stores are open during regular hours, but this option doesn't have as many locations as some others, so check availability here. Reservations are accepted if you don't want to wait.

Fast Food Restaurants: Many fast food restaurants are open on both days. However, because most fast food restaurants are independently-owned franchises and owners may set their own hours, you should check with your local store.

Restaurants that Require Reservations: If you don't want to be in a situation where you may have to wait, you can always choose a restaurant where you can make a reservation. A website that will allow you to find restaurant reservations at a location near you is Open Table. You can access it here.