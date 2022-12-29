Florida Cities Mentioned as Best Places to Celebrate New Year's. Here's What Each One is Offering

Photo by DESIGNECOLOGIST, Unsplash on Unsplash

The days surrounding New Year's are known as among the most fun of the entire year. One can stay up late with family and friends to enjoy ringing in what a brand new year might have to offer.

Although some choose to spend the holiday at home, others like the excitement of getting out and participating in organized celebrations.

Determining the Best New Year's Celebrations in the Country: It turns out that Florida has some very highly-rated options for Floridians or visitors who might wish to ring in the New Year enjoying municipal celebrations. The website WalletHub recently analyzed 100 large cities using 29 metrics that make up what makes an enjoyable New Year's celebration.

What Were the Criteria?: The site looked at the categories of entertainment and food, costs, and safety. Specifically, the site looked at things like the cost of a New Year's Eve party ticket, the price of a hotel, the price of wine, and nightlife options.

How Did Florida Fare?: Florida did quite well. One city, Orlando, came in second place, while four others made the top 50. Florida's rankings were as follows:

Orlando at number 2

Miami at number 11

Tampa at number 27

St. Petersburg at number 34

Jacksonville at number 39.

The rest of WalletHub's list looked like this:

1 New York, NY

2 Orlando, FL

3 Las Vegas, NV

4 San Francisco, CA

5 Atlanta, GA

6 Denver, CO

7 Washington, DC

8 Chicago, IL

9 Los Angeles, CA

10 Seattle, WA

11 Miami, FL

12 Austin, TX

13 San Antonio, TX

14 San Diego, CA

15 Nashville, TN

16 Louisville, KY

17 Boston, MA

18 Philadelphia, PA

19 El Paso, TX

20 New Orleans, LA

21 Pittsburgh, PA

22 Cincinnati, OH

23 Houston, TX

24 Minneapolis, MN

25 Dallas, TX

26 Buffalo, NY

27 Tampa, FL

28 Raleigh, NC

29 Birmingham, AL

30 Columbus, OH

31 Portland, OR

32 Durham, NC

33 Honolulu, HI

34 St. Petersburg, FL

35 Charlotte, NC

36 St. Louis, MO

37 Reno, NV

38 Anaheim, CA

39 Jacksonville, FL

40 Tucson, AZ

41 Milwaukee, WI

42 Scottsdale, AZ

43 Tulsa, OK

44 Phoenix, AZ

45 Sacramento, CA

46 Santa Ana, CA

47 Boise, ID

48 Oklahoma City, OK

49 Madison, WI

50 Baltimore, MD

51 Plano, TX

52 Greensboro, NC

53 Virginia Beach, VA

54 Riverside, CA

55 Lincoln, NE

56 Indianapolis, IN

57 Fort Worth, TX

58 Arlington, TX

59 Memphis, TN

60 Cleveland, OH

61 Chandler, AZ

62 Lexington-Fayette, KY

63 Albuquerque, NM

64 Fort Wayne, IN

65 Detroit, MI

66 Irvine, CA

67 Wichita, KS

68 Corpus Christi, TX

69 Colorado Springs, CO

70 St. Paul, MN

71 Omaha, NE

72 Bakersfield, CA

73 Mesa, AZ

74 Jersey City, NJ

75 Winston-Salem, NC

76 San Jose, CA

77 Stockton, CA

78 Gilbert, AZ

79 Toledo, OH

80 Lubbock, TX

81 Fresno, CA

82 Kansas City, MO

83 Norfolk, VA

84 Oakland, CA

85 Glendale, AZ

86 Laredo, TX

87 Hialeah, FL

88 Long Beach, CA

89 Irving, TX

90 Anchorage, AK

91 Baton Rouge, LA

92 Newark, NJ

93 Chesapeake, VA

94 San Bernardino, CA

95 Aurora, CO

96 Chula Vista, CA

97 Garland, TX

98 Fremont, CA

99 Henderson, NV

100 North Las Vegas, NV

New Year's Events in Florida Cities that Made the Top 50: For a sense of what one might expect when visiting these cities on New Year's, here is what each one offers through its municipality.

Orlando: All of the theme parks are having celebrations with fireworks, including Walt Disney World, EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, and Seaworld.

In addition, you can see fireworks at Lake Nona Town Center, Old Town, and Promenade at Sunset Walk. The light displays start at midnight, but family-fun entertainment generally begins around 7 pm.

Miami: This waterfront city shoots off fireworks right on Biscayne Bay at Bayfront Park. In addition, to live entertainment, this event features the largest firework display in Miami and it is free and open to the public.

Tampa: The largest fireworks display in Tampa is at Armature Works, which is right on the Hillsborough River. Although this is a ticketed event, one can see the fireworks from various locations on River Walk and around downtown, so you don't necessarily need to buy a ticket to see the fireworks. Busch Gardens also has fireworks.

St. Petersburg: The party starts at the St. Pete Pier at around 8 pm. The city's actual fireworks (from Vinoy Park) take place at midnight. The event is free.

Jacksonville: This large city in Florida launches its fireworks from the Acosta Bridge in front of the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront. The actual light show starts at midnight.