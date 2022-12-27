How Much Money Does Florida's Richest Billionaires Give Away?

Few of us can fathom the type of money that billionaires possess because that type of wealth is perceived as being very rare. Yet, as of 2021, there are around 660 billionaires in the world, with the United States being home to the most. So while billionaires are rare, their numbers are growing, as is the good that they can do in the world.

Florida is at least a part-time home to many billionaires, who may be attracted to the state's lack of state income tax and weather. And some of these billionaires do give back to the sunshine state (and other places) in terms of monetary aid. Following is a list of the top 5 billionaires who live in Florida at least part-time. There are also examples of how much (and to where) each gives back.

#5. Shahid (Shad) Khan: According to the website Stacker, which used data from Forbes, Khan's wealth comes from the auto parts industry, and he's worth around $11 billion. He is the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars and has a residence in Naples. Khan has given large amounts of money to various causes in Illinois and Florida. He donated $15 million toward veterinary oncology research in Illinois, $1 million toward LIFT JAX, an organization that supports community development in Jacksonville, and $5 million toward Jacksonville's Museum of Science & History, to name just a few causes.

#4: Carl Icahn: reportedly made his approximately $17 billion dollar fortune from investments. He is said to reside in Indian Creek, Florida. Icahn spends part of his time in New York, and that is reflected in his giving. Much of his philanthropic efforts are focused on Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, to which he has pledged $200 million. Icahn also has charitable organizations focused on children and homelessness, such as The Children's Rescue Fund and the Icahn House in the Bronx, which serves the homeless. Icahn also donated $20 million toward a genetics lab at Princeton University, his alma mater.

#3 David Tepper, who reportedly resides in Palm Beach, made his $18 billion dollar fortune in hedge funds. He is the owner of the Carolina Panthers. Tepper has given away over $150 million to various charities and organizations over the years. Tepper seems particularly interested in supporting education and human need since he has given much of those charitable funds to Carnegie Mellon and Rutgers Universities, as well as local school districts. In 2020, Tepper donated over $22 million to various food pantries and people affected by the pandemic all over the United States.

Thomas Peterffy, at number 2, is reportedly worth about $24 million dollars and lives in Palm Beach. He made his fortune in the discount broker industry. Peterffy is a bit different as he doesn't have a charitable organization since he prefers to give directly to the causes that are most important to him.

According to the Stamford Advocate, Peterffy has written:

"The rich support the poor primarily via taxes. I paid $1.9 billion in taxes in my lifetime."

Still, Peterffy has also indicated that much of his charitable giving goes to educational purposes. To that end, he has donated to Vanderbilt University, Teach for America, and Berkshire School.

Ken Griffin: Florida's richest billionaire is worth over 30 billion dollars, which he reportedly made from hedge funds. He is said to live in Miami, Florida. Griffin recently moved from Illinois to Florida, and when he did, he gave Illinois a parting gift of over $600 in monetary donations, which included many Chicago institutions such as the University of Chicago, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and the Field Museum, to name just a few. It is said that Griffin has given over $1.3 billion to Illinois causes over time. In October of 2022, Griffin turned his attention to his new home in Florida, donating $250,000 to the Venture Miami Scholarship Program, a scholarship program for STEM students.