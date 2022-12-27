Orlando, FL

Florida City Named as the Most Underwhelming in the World by Tourists

Many people put a good deal of thought, planning, and money into their vacations, particularly if they have children. You're trying to make memories, have a wonderful time, and create a sense of wonder that will follow you home.

It makes sense that many of us have high expectations of the cities we visit. Unfortunately, sometimes, we are bitterly disappointed. We perceive that the city wasn't worth our time or money.

A recent survey by the travel luggage company Radical Storage analyzed data from over 826,000 TripAdvisor reviews about the 100 most visited locations in the world to find out which had the highest level of tourist disappointment or "Paris syndrome." This is a psychological condition experienced by visitors to Paris, France who come away disappointed when reality doesn't match expectations.

The Florida City that was Found to be the Most Underwhelming in the World: The survey found that tourists who visited Orlando were the most likely to experience "Paris Syndrome." Other "underwhelming" cities rounding out the top three were Jakarta, Indonesia, and Pattaya, Thailand.

Budapest, Brussels, and Zurich were the cities most likely to please tourists.

Why Tourists May Find Orlando Underwhelming: Radical Storage found that (4.6%) of all global reviews for Orlando mentioned the words ‘disappointed’ or ‘disappointing’ in their rankings, the most of any other city.

Orlando also topped the list of reviewers using some variation of the phrase "ripped off" (6.3%.)

High Costs May Equal High Expectations: One of the most common reasons that people visit Orlando is the theme parks. However, not only are they aren't cheap, but some of them have recently raised their prices for the costs of admission. You must also consider the price of parking, food, and souvenirs, all of which add up.

A recent study by Lending Tree indicated that almost 18% of people who visit Walt Disney World go into debt to do so.

Another study by the website Mouse Hacking calculated that a 5-day Disney vacation for a family of 4 in 2023 will cost $6,320 when one calculates airfare, transportation, lodging, and food.

One-day tickets to Disney Parks and Universal Studios are usually over $130, while SeaWorld and Legoland are around $85.

With prices such as these for admission only (skipping the line and some premium experiences cost extra,) it makes sense that expectations can be high.

Themes of Complaints from Reviewers: Many of the most recent TripAdvisor reviews of the Magic Kingdom complain that the experience isn't as "magical" as it once was because of long, slow lines and the inefficiency of the Genie and Lightning pass line systems. Many felt that high prices on staples (such as $3.75 for a bottle of water) were hard to take after paying so much to get into the park.

Universal Studios guests had similar complaints. One recent reviewer recounted only being able to ride four rides due to long lines. Another lamented that most of the rides are just simulators that don't actually move. Some said the staff was less than friendly, and others said the park is only worth the money if you pay extra for the express pass.

Of course, people are arguably more likely to leave reviews for a bad experience than for a good one. Some people are happy with their Orlando vacations. But with rising prices combined with high expectations, it's understandable that some would also be disappointed.

