The Florida Cities that are The Best Choices for Retirement in 2022, According to U.S. News & World Report

Where to retire is arguably a very important decision. You want to choose somewhere that will feel like home and where you can be happy. You likely want it to be affordable and have access to quality health care, amenities, and activities. This may sound like a tall order, but researching potential candidates can help.

U.S. News & World Report is a website that specializes in rankings. It's probably best known for ranking colleges, but it ranks many topics that are important to readers. The site recently ranked what it felt were the best cities for retirees in 2022 using specific criteria.

What Were the Criteria?: The site considered the categories of happiness of residents, affordability, tax rates, and health care quality. It also looked at perceived desirability and the job market.

Which Florida Cities Ranked Best?: Although not all of the top 15 were Florida cities, 7 were, which was the most of any state. They were:

Pensacola, 3rd Place: This city in Florida's panhandle borders Escambia and Pensacola Bays so there are beautiful natural surroundings. The beaches are known for their soft, white sand and stunning emerald waters, which face the Gulf of Mexico. There's a naval station, so the city is home to many military families, and the military is one of the largest employers.

Tampa, 4th Place: The site praised that those living in Tampa enjoy a laid-back waterfront lifestyle while also enjoying everything that a large metro has to offer. There are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Tampa Bay Lightning, and the Tampa Bay Rays (in nearby St. Petersburg) if you are a sports fan. There are also museums, fine dining, and parks. Close-by cities like Ybor City, Clearwater, and St. Petersburg give residents even more options for having fun.

Naples, Number Six: This city is somewhat thought of as a landing spot for the wealthy, which is why it has pristine golf courses, fine dining, and shopping. Those who enjoy the outdoors have their choice of beaches, although some residents of Naples have two homes and hit the Florida beach in the summer and return to their northern homes in the winter.

Daytona Beach, 7th Place: U.S. News & World Report noted that the things that make this city a popular place to vacation also make it a good place to live. You can enjoy NASCAR at the Daytona International Speedway, and the city offers plenty of golf, fishing, museums, dining, and performing arts centers. You also have access to the area's famous beaches, as well as nearby cities like Port Orange, Ormond Beach, and Holly Hill.

Sarasota, Number 11: Although Sarasota used to be thought of only as a retirement town, young professionals are starting to call it home and it's becoming known for its food culture. It also has a strong arts focus, with its opera house and orchestra. There are also natural treasures such as the very popular Siesta Key, which is known to have one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, as judged by Dr. Beach.

Melbourne: Number 12: This city on Florida's space coast would be a good choice for those who enjoy watching rocket launches. However, you'd be mistaken to think that's all that Melbourne offers. It has a strong arts presence with its Eau Gallie Arts District. But there's also a place for nature lovers who enjoy water activities like surfing, kayaking, and fishing.

Lakeland, 13th Place: There's a reason this city has the word "lake" in its name. It has 38 lakes. Many people find this small town in Polk county reminiscent of "old Florida," with its vintage Polk Theatre and Munn Park. Although this city definitely has a small-town feel, it's within driving distance to both Orlando and Tampa, so you have easy access to attractions.