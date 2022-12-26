Several Florida Cities Mentioned as "Most Fun" in the United States

Everyone has a different definition of "fun." Some might enjoy physical or daring activities, while others might enjoy themselves most with intellectual pursuits. Still, most people would agree that they're having fun when they're enjoying themselves, losing track of time, and losing themselves in an activity.

While the website WalletHub conceded that "fun" comes in all shapes and sizes, it suspected that some places in the country were considered more "fun" to more people than others, so it examined 180 cities in the United States using 65 metrics to find out which cities ranked as the most fun.

What Were the Criteria?: First, WalletHub wanted "fun" to encompass something for everyone so that all members of a family could be content there. It also took affordability into account.

Categories were things like: entertainment and recreation; nightlife and parties; and costs of amenities. Specifically, the site looked at things like festivals per capita, restaurants per capita, the number of playgrounds and parks, the price of a movie ticket, and the availability of fitness clubs and dance centers.

How Did Florida Fare?: Florida had a few cities that ranked very high, several cities that made the top 50, and some other cities which did not fare so well. Here are the Florida cities that ranked highest and were considered the most fun:

Orlando ranked number 2

Miami ranked number 3

Tampa ranked number 12

Ft. Lauderdale ranked number 13

Jacksonville ranked number 33

St. Petersburg ranked number 36

The Florida cities that ranked the lowest (the least fun) were:

Pembroke Pines at 124

Hialeah at 126

Port St. Lucie Florida at 137

Some Florida cities were mentioned as ranking well or poorly in a specific category as follows:

Tampa had the third most festivals per capita.

Orlando and Miami had the first and second most restaurants per capita, respectively.

Jacksonville had the fourth most acres of park land.

Ft Lauderdale had the most fitness centers and bars per capita.

Orlando had the third most dance clubs per capita.

Hialeah had the fewest parks per capita.

Theories as to Why Many Florida Cities were Considered "Fun:" Although fun is loosely defined, there are plenty of opportunities for both indoor and outdoor fun in Florida for both tourists and residents alike. The sunshine state has over 300 days of sunshine per year and has the most golf courses of any state in America. It's also the boating and fishing capital of the world, with countless nature parks, beaches, and preserves.

However, it's probably no coincidence that the cities which topped WalletHub's list cater to tourists. Florida is heavily reliant on tourism for its economy. In fact, tourism is one of the most important factors driving Florida's economy, bringing in over 17 billion dollars in 2021. So it's no surprise that the cities which ranked best feature theme parks such as Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, Busch Gardens, and Everglades Safari Park, all of which are arguably considered fun.

Regardless of one's definition of fun, it's obvious that many people enjoy calling Florida home. It's the third most populous state in the United States and around 1,000 people move to Florida each day.