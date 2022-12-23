An Image of What Looked Like the Virgin Mary Appeared on a Florida Bank. It was Called a "Christmas Miracle"

People who have lived in Florida for some time may remember the "Christmas miracle" of 1996 that occurred in Clearwater.

How it Started: In mid-December 1996, the image of a figure appeared on the Seminole Finance Corporation building at the intersections of U.S. 19 and Drew Street in Clearwater. The figure appeared to be made up of rainbow-colored swirls that took on a familiar shape to many - that of the Virgin Mary.

A customer at the bank called a local TV station to report the sighting, and the station reported it to viewers. It didn't take long for people to start flocking to the bank to see the figure for themselves.

Significant Amounts of Traffic to View "Our Lady": As word spread nationwide, people beyond Clearwater came to see what was dubbed "Our Lady of Clearwater." Over time, around 600,000 would come (some from very far away) to view the figure. The crowds were generally peaceful. Many would pray. Some said they felt the presence of a higher power at the site.

The owner of the property saw a charitable opportunity in the crowds and placed boxes at the site where people could deposit cash - all of which would be donated to charities. In just a few weeks, around $8,000 had been raised.

However, the crowds clogged traffic and overtook parking lots. The city had to install portable toilets to meet demand.

There Were Skeptics: Although many felt the figure was a gift from the universe, others felt that it had a more simple explanation. The Florida Department of Transportation found a real estate appraisal from 1994 which showed the rainbow swirls already beginning on the building nearly two years before.

Even the Archdiocese of St. Petersburg said that people should view the situation with "heavy skepticism" and that the phenomenon was likely due to chemicals.

The Tampa Bay Times asked an expert to inspect the glass and give an opinion. The expert felt that “a combination of water deposits and weathering..." was at play.

Defacing the Image: In May of 1997, a group of people flung liquid at the image and caused unsightly streaks to cascade down it. But, a few weeks later, heavy thunderstorms seemed to wash the liquid away, and the image looked brand new. Some saw this as another miracle.

The organization Shepherds of Christ occupied the building in 1998. The group installed a crucifix in front of the building.

A Youth With Good Aim Changes Everything: In March of 2004, an 18-year-old boy with a slingshot took aim at the figure and destroyed the top panes of glass where the face of the image appeared. Although the youth was sentenced to pay for replacement glass, the new glass did not display the image and was just regular glass. So the figure now appears to be headless.

What's Left of "The Lady of Clearwater" Today: Even though the image no longer appears intact, not everyone has abandoned it. People still come to see the windows - even altered. There are still candles and rosaries onsite. But the crowds aren't nearly as robust as they once were. For some, however, the lady still calls, even if she looks a little different than she once did.