Florida Christmas Traditions that are Different from Other States, According to Southern Living

If you've lived in or visited Florida during the winter holidays, then you probably already know that Christmas is a little different here. Florida doesn't typically have snow. It has sand. And the chestnuts roasting by an open fire might actually happen outside.

The publication Southern Living recently listed Christmas traditions that it called "so Florida." Here are some of them:

Santa isn't Always on a Sleigh. He's Often on a Boat. Or a Plane: Many Florida cities host boat parades to welcome Santa to town. Apalachicola welcomes Santa on a shrimp boat. Santa skydives onto the beach in Cocoa Beach. Santa doesn't need a chimney in Florida (although many Florida homes do have fireplaces.)

Florida Likes to Embrace Christmas Past: Some in the sunshine state enjoy experiencing Christmas the way that it used to be. Many cities offer old-fashioned Christmas opportunities. Ferdinand Beach offers Dickens on Centre, a Victorian celebration reminiscent of the works of Charles Dickens. Tampa's Henry B. Plant museum offers its Victorian Christmas stroll. And the Heritage Museum of Northwest Florida offers its Yule of Yesteryear.

Artificial Snow: Admittedly, it rarely snows in Florida. But that doesn't mean Floridians don't get to enjoy a similar experience. Many cities use a machine similar to a wood chipper to create "snow" for their celebrations. There's even a place where you can snow tube using this "snow" - Snow Cat Ridge in Dade City. Orlando's "Now Snowing" and snowfest in Naples are a few examples of cities offering "snow" in their celebrations.

No Boots, Just Flip Flops. Or Shorts: It may sound absurd to some, but it's not uncommon to see people wearing sandals or flip-flops, even as late as December. The truth is that although Christmas may fall during cold weather this year, this isn't always the case. During some years, it's quite warm. And why not be comfortable in your clothing? Shorts and flip-flops can be a year-round costume of casual wear in Florida.

Theme Park Celebrations: Florida is famous for its theme parks and each has a special holiday celebration. Walt Disney World's Very Mickey Christmas Party, Busch Gardens' Christmas Town, and Holidays at Legoland are just a few examples.

Citrus at the Christmas Table: Citrus is usually easy to get at Christmas, and there's perhaps no citrus dessert that tastes better than key lime pie. It's the state pie and it's a viable alternative to apple or pumpkin during Christmas in the sunshine state.

Christmas Cards from Christmas, Florida: Yes, the state of Florida has a city that is actually called Christmas. From its small post office, you can get your cards stamped with a "Christmas" postmark. Santa sometimes helps with the stamping.

Sand Snowmen and Christmas Trees: If snow isn't plentiful in Florida, sand is. It's not uncommon to see snowmen fashioned out of sand. And West Palm Beach has a 700-ton Christmas tree made of sand each year.

Mermaids Dressed in Christmas Clothes: Weeki Wachee State Park features live mermaids that put on daily shows. The show goes on, even on Christmas Day. The springs remain at 72 degrees year-round.