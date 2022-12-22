The Few Times It's Actually Snowed in Florida

One thing that native Floridians might wish they could experience that their northern neighbors take for granted is snow. Sure, Florida transplants who've moved from northern states may not see what all of the fuss is about. After all, some of them moved to Florida to escape the cold weather. But for people who were born in Florida and haven't spent much time in the cold, not having snow in the winter can feel like a void.

That said, snow in Florida isn't impossible. It has actually happened. Granted, it's not a normal occurrence by a long shot. But if the conditions are just right, it can occur. Here are two examples of when it actually snowed in Florida:

The Snow in 1977 - It Fell All Over the Sunshine State: On January 19 in 1977, Floridians woke up to something some of them had never seen before - varying levels of snow throughout the state.

The snowfall was possible due to a strong arctic cold front which originated over the state of Louisiana and sent brisk north winds toward Florida. Even in south Florida, some cities saw sustained temperatures in the 20s and all areas of Florida received some snowfall, even if it were only flurries - like in Miami-Dade county.

According to 12 News, every reporting weather station in north and central Florida reported at least some snow, if only trace amounts, but several reported accumulations. According to WESH, Plant City reported two inches of snow.

Unfortunately, the snowfall wasn't without consequences. The cold temperatures damaged many crops. 35 counties were declared as disaster areas.

January 2018, North Florida into Jacksonville: According to the National Weather Service, snow fell across interstate 10 between Tallahassee and Jacksonville in January 2018. Schools closed in north Florida and Jacksonville's mayor asked non-essential employees to stay home that day.

January 2022, Okaloosa County: This snowfall is perhaps the most dramatic because, in the daytime hours, the temperature registered 75 degrees, but during the night, temperatures reached as low as 27 degrees, and some areas received snow.

What it Would Take for it to Snow Again in Florida?: Many Floridians can't help but notice that the Christmas forecasts project a very cold day this year, so it makes sense to hope for a white Christmas. But some experts say this is unlikely.

It may get be below freezing in some areas of Florida, but it is expected to be dry, so snow is quite unlikely. According to Fox meteorologist Greg Diamond, Florida would need to have another historic artic blast to see snow. This is less likely than it was in 1977 because Florida is more crowded now and densely-populated areas retain more heat.

Don't Mistake Graupel For Snow: Some Floridians have mistaken the precipitation graupel for snow. Graupel occurs when it is above freezing on the ground, but below freezing aloft, causing ice pellets to form.