Florida's "Surfing Santas" May Be in For a Tough Ride This Christmas Eve

If you are a Floridian, you may already be aware of the "surfing Santas" event that occurs each year on Christmas Eve. On that day, up to 600 surfers dress as Santa and take to Cocoa Beach to hit the waves. The event draws up to 10,000 spectators who gather to watch the surfers, participate in costume contests, get photos with Santa, and enjoy live entertainment.

A Long-Time Event that Raises Money for Charity: The "surfing Santas" started out as just one Santa. In 2009, George Trosset went to the beach with his son and daughter-in-law. His wife made him a Santa costume, and he wore it as he surfed. A photographer caught the moment on camera, and the rest is history. The event has grown each year and is now in its 14th year. It's a major fundraiser for the charity Grind For Life which provides assistance to cancer patients and their families.

Surfing Santas May Need to Be Creative This Year: This year's forecast indicates a low of 32 degrees and a high of 52 in Cocoa Beach. That's chillier than many Santas are used to.

As a result, Trosset has expressed some concern about a lower turnout this year, telling USA Today:

"We'll be lucky to get 300 surfers."

That said, many of those who are still determined to participate in the event will be wearing wet suits dressed up in holiday themes for the event. Spectators are also asked to dress in festive, holiday-themed clothing, and that is thankfully easier to accomplish on land.

A Full Day of Events: Despite the cold, the day is going ahead as planned and there is an entire day of events. There is a live performance by Sam Sims at 8:00 am. Costume judging begins at 8:30. Photo opportunities start at 9:30. Hawaiian dancers perform at 10:15 and there is a raffle at 11:30. If you'd like to see the surfing Santas, they take to the water at 10am.

Admission is free, although raffle tickets will be on sale for charity. You can see the event at 3 Minutemen Causeway Beach in Cocoa Beach.