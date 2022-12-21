Will Any Florida Stores or Retailers be Open on Christmas Day in 2022?

Many of us try to be very organized for the holidays. After all, Christmas Day is about enjoying time with those we love or at least taking a day to enjoy the season. Some of us choose to do that with a special meal and opening gifts.

And there's the rub. No matter how carefully we plan, sometimes we can find ourselves needing one more item to make the holiday meal. Perhaps it's a stick of butter. Or the special ingredient in someone's secret recipe. Or perhaps we've run out of wrapping paper.

Whatever the dilemma, it would be nice if we could make a quick trip to a grocery store or supermarket to find the item that we need. Unfortunately, many places are closed on Christmas Day as retailers opt to give employees time with their families, but there are some options, as follows:

Grocery Stores / Supermarkets: Unfortunately, your Florida grocery store options are not great on Christmas Day. Publix, Walmart, Aldi, Winn Dixie, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, and Target are all closed on the actual holiday.

Albertsons is open. (Florida used to have Albertsons supermarkets, but that is no longer the case. There are no Albertsons stores in Florida currently.)

If you can shop on Christmas Eve, you'll have many options. Grocery stores are open on Christmas Eve, but you'll want to check local hours, as many retailers close early and resume normal hours on the day after Christmas.

Drug Stores / Pharmacies: Thankfully, some drug stores carry grocery and gift items and are open on Christmas Day, so, in a pinch, this might work. But make sure you check with your local store for hours, as they vary. The Florida stores open under this category are:

CVS: There are CVS stores all over Florida, and you can check to find a location near you here.

Walgreens: Like CVS, there are plenty of Walgreens stores in the sunshine state. You can find your local one here.

(Rite Aid is also open, but unfortunately, this franchise has left Florida, similar to Albertsons.)

Convenience Stores: If you're willing to grab necessary staples at convenience stores, you'll have more options, as some are open on Christmas Day, but you should check for specific store hours. Here are some examples:

Wawa: Although Wawa is a newer addition to Florida, there are a number of stores that now call Florida home. You can find a location close to you here. Wawa has many prepackaged food options in addition to regular staples.

Circle K: Depending on where you live in Florida, sometimes it seems as if there is a Circle K on every corner. They do sell milk, butter, bread, and some everyday grocery items. Check for store locations here.

7-Eleven: Here is the store locator for 7-Eleven, and this gives you one more option to pick up necessary items on the holiday.

Although it's best to have everything you need by the holiday, if you run into an issue, you do have some options to buy basic grocery items if you're willing to look at stores that aren't grocery stores.