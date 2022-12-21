What is the Most Popular Christmas Cookie in Florida? What is the "Most Iconic?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sh7dX_0jpyCrie00
Photo byValentina Dominguez, UnsplashonUnsplash

Baking Christmas cookies can be a fun, inexpensive activity that families can enjoy together. And there's no shortage of flavors - from gingerbread to peanut butter to cinnamon. Beyond flavor choices, you also get to decide on a holiday design. Everyone seems to have their own opinion about which is best, but many would agree that there are several tasty options from which to choose.

It turns out that different places in the United States favor different types of Christmas cookies. The website Food and Wine recently analyzed data from Google Trends to determine which cookie recipes were searched the most in each state.

Few are Searching for Cookies That Address Dietary Restrictions: Interestingly, Food and Wine didn't find many searches for keto or gluten-free cookies, even though both of those trends are popular. Perhaps people are willing to set aside their dietary restrictions in order to enjoy this simple and traditional holiday staple.

What was the Country's Favorite Christmas Cookie?: Florida had a different pick than most of the country, which was gingerbread, followed by peanut butter cookies.

It seems that Americans like historical recipes because gingerbread first made an appearance as early as 2400 BC in Greece. By the 10th century, China had its own version, and by the middle ages, one could find gingerbread in Europe. It is said that Queen Elizabeth I of England had gingerbread in the English court shaped to look like guests visiting the court.

What is the Most Popular Cookie in Florida?: According to Food and Wine's analysis, Florida favors the simple butter cookie at Christmas. Made only of butter, flour, and sugar, this cookie is usually quite spare, unless you decide to dress it up with decorations like frosting or other additions.

Although the butter cookie isn't quite as old as gingerbread, it also has a long history. The first butter cookies originated in the 1100s in Denmark. Once stoves became widespread in the 1800s, home cooks in Denmark began making the cookie for their families.

What is the "Most Iconic" Holiday Cookie in Florida?: The website Delish noted that each state in the United States showed an "allegiance" to a specific type of cookie at the holidays. For Florida, that cookie was a key lime pie sandwich cookie. Key lime pie is the official pie of the sunshine state so the choice of cookie makes sense. The recipe starts with simple graham cracker cookies and ends with piped filling which is made up of butter, powdered sugar, and key lime juice.

No matter which recipe you choose, making cookies is arguably a simple, relaxing activity that can help you get into the holiday spirit and leave you with something good to eat.

