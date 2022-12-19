Yes, Florida's Weeki Wachee Mermaids Still Swim in the Winter, and Even on Christmas Day

If you live in Florida, you likely already know about the famous Weeki Wachee mermaids. These lovely ladies perform in the beautiful springs of Hernando county in the Weeki Wachee Springs State Park. They use a special underwater breathing apparatus that allows them to perform their show based on a Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale ("The Little Mermaid.") It's a popular show and one that some visitors wouldn't want to miss.

The Show Must Go On: The good news is that the mermaids still perform throughout the winter, although show times sometimes change. Although parts of Weeki Wachee Springs State Park are closed for the season (the slides, lazy river, and kiddie pools,) the Park itself is open and you can still see the mermaids, have the ranger experience, or take the boat tour.

If you've never been to the park, the ranger experience is led by a park ranger that offers some information about some of the animals that call the park home. The ranger typically has some of the animals on hand for viewing, and the rangers are quite knowledgeable and entertaining.

The park's boat tour takes you through the springs on a pontoon boat and is an educational look at the plants and wildlife in the park. It's free with admission to the park.

The park is even open on Christmas Day, with one mermaid show and one ranger experience. The boats will also run. You can check the park schedule here.

How the Mermaids Deal with the Hardships of the Job: The springs stay around 72-74 degrees year-round, but there are times in the winter when the mermaids deal with the cold of getting in and out of the water. They are said to get used to it.

Being a mermaid isn't easy, however. The training process can take up to a year. They have to hold their breath for around four minutes and they must take an endurance test where they swim 400 yards against a four-mile-per-hour current. The area where they do their show is around 400 feet deep. Turtles and fish nip at their fingers. (Some of the mermaids have mothers who did the job decades before.)

According to John Athanason, the Springs' publicist, it can be a challenge to find people who are cut out for the job. There are often up to 50 hopefuls who audition, but only a few can actually perform the challenging occupation.

And those talented people will still be performing this winter if you'd like to visit them.