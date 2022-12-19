The Coolest Museum in the State of Florida, According to the Discoverer

If you want to learn or experience something new, there's arguably no better place to do it than a museum. And even better, the chances are good that if you're in a museum in Florida, you're out of the heat, into the air conditioning, and looking at some memorable things.

Cool Museums in Florida: Luckily, Florida has plenty of cool, whimsical, and enthralling museums from which to choose. Examples are the Ringling Museum, Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, the St. Augustine Pirate and Treasure Museum, the Florida Museum of Natural History, and the Air Force Space and Missile Museum, to name just a few.

What is the Coolest Museum in Florida?: Although defining the "coolest" museum in Florida is a subjective task, the travel website The Discoverer decided to take a stab at it. And it picked the Dali Museum in St. Petersburg.

Why Did the Discoverer Like the Dali? The site noted that you don't have to travel to Spain to experience Dali's creations since the museum has an extensive collection of the artist's paintings, sculptures, and illustrations over the entire course of his life.

What's a Visit to the Dali Like?: A trip to this museum gives you much to take in, so give yourself plenty of time. The structure itself is large, at more than 60,000 square feet. The museum is home to the most extensive collection of Dali Masterworks than anywhere else - 8. There are also more than 2,100 objects d’art and nearly 300 oil paintings, watercolors, and drawings. The museum also regularly hosts special exhibits which feature the works of other artists like Van Gogh.

While Dali's art itself is the main draw, the building is also its own work of art, as the building is known for its geodesic glass bubble protruding out of the building known as “The Enigma.”

The museum is also creative in the way that it makes information available to guests. They use a variety of virtual mediums to communicate.

Finally, the museum serves Spanish-themed food items in honor of Dali.

Reviews: The museum has over 8,000 TripAdvisor reviews at an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Many reviewers felt that a trip to the Dali was more than worth the money, and one reviewer called it "the best showing of Salvador Dali in the world." Many reviewers remarked about the gardens. Some said to give yourself at least a couple of hours to enjoy everything. And a practical recommendation was to go during a special exhibit to maximize value.

Admission: Adult tickets are $29 with discounts for seniors, military, teens, and children. If you go after 5 on Thursday, there is a discount, and you only pay $14.50 for an adult.

The museum is located in the heart of St. Petersburg at One Dali Boulevard.