Historic Florida Dive Bars with Tens of Thousands of Dollars Hanging from the Walls and Ceilings: Where are They?

There's some debate as to why people put dollar bills on the walls and ceilings of bars and eating establishments. Some believe the tradition started with fishermen. Others people it started with miners. Today, it seems to be a way for patrons to signify their visit and participate in a fun tradition.

There are many bars in Florida that are said to have well over tens of thousands of dollars adorning their walls and ceilings. Here are some examples:

The No Name Pub, Big Pine Key: About thirty miles from Key West, this pub is said to contain as much as $90,000 on its walls and ceiling. It's in a residential community and right in the middle of key deer habitat, so patrons sometimes see the deer in the parking lot. (You shouldn't feed the deer, as it is detrimental to them.) The pub started out as a bait and tackle store in the 1930s. In the 1970s and 80s, it attracted a crowd that wasn't exactly law-abiding. This crowd always seemed to have extra money, so they started hanging dollar bills on the walls and ceiling. Today, both locals and tourists frequent the pub, which is known for its grouper sandwich.

McGuire's Irish Pub and Brewery, Pensacola: The building that houses this pub has been around since 1927 when it was a firehouse. There are said to be over a million dollar bills on display, most signed with a sharpie. As you might imagine, over the years, the bills have been a temptation to some, but thankfully, the signatures and the staple holes make it difficult for people to use the bills in town.

Siesta Key Oyster Bar, Siesta Key: This bar has been open for around sixteen years. Early on, a couple of patrons were expecting a baby, so they wrote, "baby coming soon" on a dollar bill and the owners hung it up in the restaurant. From there, the practice took off and other customers began signing dollar bills. Over the years, the bar has taken down some of the bills to give to charities, including a battered women's shelter and natural disaster relief. They once gave almost $14,000 for hurricane Dorian relief.

Cabbage Key Restaurant, Pineland: Although its hotly-debated, it is said that the cheeseburger in this establishment was the inspiration for Jimmy Buffet's song, "Cheeseburger in Paradise." The restaurant was a private home for many years until it started serving food in 1944. Restaurant owner Rob Wells says that approximately $20,000 in dollar bills fall off the restaurant's walls each year. Those "fallen" dollars are then donated to charity. Celebrities like Julia Roberts, and Kevin Costner have visited.

Of course, these establishments have more to offer than their money decor. But the dollars are a fun novelty that makes the restaurants stand out.