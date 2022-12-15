Florida Cities Named After, Inspired by, or Reminiscent of European Cities

Many people don't consider European influences when they think of Florida. They think of beaches, theme parks, and wildlife like alligators and pythons. But believe it or not, there are parts of Florida that were either named after, inspired by, or are somewhat reminiscent of cities in Europe. Here are some examples.

Dunedin: This charming city on Florida's Gulf coast was established by two Scotsmen who named the city after Scotland's Edinburgh (whose Gaelic name is Dùn Eideann.) Dunedin is officially the sister city of Stirling, Scotland. Many places in the city are inspired by Scotland, such as Highlander Park, Brae Moor, Stirling Heights, and Scottish Towers. Each year, the city holds the Highland Games and Festival, which offers Scottish-inspired events and games. The city also has several different pipe bands and Scottish dance groups and even has a Celtic-themed shop.

St. Petersburg: Not far from Dunedin, this city was named after the second-largest city in Russia. One of the city's founders Peter Demens (originally Pyotr Dementyev) chose the name. The Florida city has a large number of Russian speakers and a Russian American Club. The two cities are "sister/friendship" cities. Although there are few physical similarities between the two, both cities share a love of art, with the Florida version of St. Petersburg housing the Dali Museum.

Hyde Park: The best-known Hyde Park is in London. It was originally the hunting ground of King Henry VIII, but it became a public park for everyone's enjoyment in 1637. Tampa's version of Hyde Park is decidedly Floridian, but it has elements that are a nod to Europe's original, including a red phone booth, gothic fountain sculptures, and a quaint English village vibe.

Venice: The city in Sarasota county got its name from a man named Frank Higel, who was known as the “Father of Venice.” Higel saw a similarities between the canaled city in Europe where he spent his childhood and the Florida city, which has over 400 miles of canals. You can also see Italian architecture in the city, mostly in the Mediterranean Revival style. Look for red-tile roofs, stucco exteriors, and wrought iron balconies.

Tarpon Springs: Although this city doesn't get its name from its Greek counterpart, Greek influences are everywhere you look, from the sponge docks to the authentic Mediterranean food and religious events. This Florida city has the highest number of Greek Americans of any U.S. city.

Rosemary Beach: This city isn't named for a European one, but it certainly looks like it was inspired by the Swiss Alps. Many buildings are pointed and painted in colors like orange and yellow, and there are cobblestone streets, making the effect appear Swiss-influenced.

St. Augustine: This is one of America's oldest cities, and it was settled by the Spanish, so it's no wonder there are Spanish influences all over it. However, you'll see other European influences as well. There are also French and English architectural styles, since both countries also once ruled St. Augustine.