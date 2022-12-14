What is the Least Expensive 5-Star Hotel in Florida? What is the Most Expensive? What is the Most Popular?

Sometimes, we just want to treat ourselves when we must stay somewhere that isn't home. And, if you're going to treat yourself, you may as well do it in a place that is considered one of the best homes "away from home." Luxury hotels are a good way to do this, and a 5-star hotel is typically considered one of the most luxurious.

What Defines a 5-Star Hotel?: According to Five Star Alliance, although there are no standardized ranking systems for hotels, five-star hotels are those that offer higher levels of luxury via specialized amenities, personal services, and luxurious accommodations. Examples of services one might expect at 5-star hotels are 24-hour services, fine dining, multiple types of spa treatments and exercise facilities, extensive entertainment on the grounds, poolside attendants, and customizable smart beds with luxury sheets, to name just a few.

What is the Least Expensive Five Star Hotel in Florida?: According to Saving Spot, Florida's least expensive five-star hotel is in south Florida. It is Miami's Hotel Beaux Arts Autograph Collection, and it averages around $341 per night. This is arguably quite pricey and was even more than Chicago's Nubo at $299 per night or San Francisco's Mansion on Sutter, which averages $295 per night.

However, Miami's Hotel Beaux Arts looks like a bargain when compared to the Four Seasons in Jackson Hole, which runs an average of over $2,500 per night.

About Miami's Hotel Beaux Arts Autograph Collection: This hotel is sometimes called "a hotel within a hotel because it's located on the top three floors of the building that houses the JW Marriott Marquis. The hotel's 44 rooms overlook Biscayne Bay and have skyline views. There is also a spa that takes up an entire floor, and a basketball court. Rooms are modern and sleek, with floor-to-ceiling windows. The hotel has 4.5 out of 5 stars on TripAdvisor.

What is Florida's Most Expensive 5-Star Hotel?: A study by the watch company Chrono24 found that Florida's most expensive hotel is the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort, with an average rate of around $1773 per night.

About the Four Seasons Orlando: One of the reasons that this property is so expensive is because it services Walt Disney World visitors. It offers popular Disney character breakfasts and generally caters to visitors to the Magic Kingdom and Disney's other parks.

That said, this is also a luxurious hotel known for amenities like golf courses, multiple pools, a lazy river, fine dining, and on-site water parks.

The guest rooms are also luxurious, featuring panoramic views (that allow you to see fireworks at the theme parks,) full-marble bathrooms, and furnished balconies. The most expensive room, the Royal Suite, can accommodate up to 9 bedrooms. The hotel has a perfect 5-star rating on TripAdvisor.

What is the Most Popular Five Star Hotel in Florida?: Conde Nast Traveler asked its readers to pick their favorite luxury Florida hotels. The winner was the Four Seasons at Surf Club in Seaside. The top five reader's choices were as follows:

The Four Seasons at Surf Club in Seaside The Alfond Inn, Winter Park The White Elephant, Palm Beach The Colony, Palm Beach The Boca Raton, Boca Raton

About the Four Seasons at Surf Club: Set on 9 beachfront acres, this luxurious hotel feature wrap-around balconies that overlook the Atlantic Ocean. Rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows and marble bathrooms. Guests have their choice of restaurants and pools. Like the Four Seasons in Orlando, this hotel can be pricey, but TripAdvisor reviewers gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Luckily, Florida has many different hotel options for different types of guests, but it's always interesting to look at hotels that are considered to be the top in their respective categories.